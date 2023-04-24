Ossetra Caviar Hong Kong - Nomad's Online Store Announces Premium Caviar Delivery And Subscription in HK

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hong Kong-based Nomad Caviar is inviting customers to join its mission to make caviar consumption mainstream.

Nomad Caviar was founded by Jason Cohen, who set out to change the way that consumers think about the healthy and nutrient-rich delicacy. By eliminating the middleman and working directly with the best, most sustainable sturgeon farms in China, Nomad Caviar has successfully made its premium caviar products more accessible while still maintaining the same high standards of quality that its customers expect. The company, which started as a way for Jason to welcome and spend quality time with his closest friends, has now scaled up its operations to serve caviar connoisseurs from all over the world. For more information visit https://www.nomadcaviar.com/

“We think of caviar as a luxury food that is reserved for special occasions,” says Jason. “As someone who loves it profusely, I think its beautiful melt-in-the-mouth texture and distinctive taste are just too alluring to only enjoy a mouthful once in a while. When I ran a caviar business, I realized that pricing is the biggest obstacle getting in the way of those who enjoy it as much as I do. Our customers are, for a lack of a better word, hungry for caviar and only hesitant because of the almost non-existent value options in the market. So, Nomad Caviar set out to make caviar more accessible and encourage our customers to turn it into a daily indulgence.”

Nomad Caviar has pioneered a farm-to-table delivery model for the highest quality, sustainably farmed sturgeon eggs. The company is helmed by a team of hospitality professionals who have spent time and perfected their skills at some of the best restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and hotels in Asia and globally. Jason and his team’s foray into the direct-to-consumer online luxury food marketplace aims to bring their years of industry insight and hard work to disrupt a product category with a huge gap in the market.

Nomad Caviar customers can purchase either variety in 2 tins of 250 grams each or a single tin of 500 grams, 1 kilogram, and 1.7 kilogram. The smallest bundle of two 250-gram tins for the Kaluga Hybrid and Ossetra caviar can be purchased for HK$5,000 and HK$5,776 respectively. Apart from the brand’s caviar selection, customers can also purchase gift sets that include sake, vodka, salmon, spoons, and bowls for the complete experience.

As previously announced, customers can choose from two popular caviar varieties – Kaluga Hybrid and Ossetra. Kaluga Hybrid caviar boasts large roe from mature hybrid sturgeons whose colour ranges through shades of brown. Created through the marriage of two sturgeons native to the Amur River Basin, the Huso dauricus (a cousin to Beluga) and Acipenser schrenckii (Amur), Kaluga Hybrid caviar is loved for its firm texture, full flavour, buttery feel, and creamy aroma.

Ossetra caviar comes from the mature Acipenser gueldenstaedtii sturgeon that is native to the Caspian Sea. The sturgeons are bred in sustainable aquaculture farms as an alternative to the endangered European sturgeon. The caviar has a firm texture with hints of nuts in its aroma. The medium-sized roe ranges in colour from black to dark brown and is known to have a complex, robust flavour.

“We want you not to have to think about the sticker price when enjoying our caviar,” says Jason. “Enjoy it to your heart’s delight and make it a part of every small or large celebration that you can think of. Apart from its enticing taste that complements a wide range of foods, it is also a wonderful source of protein and minerals. It is the perfect companion for a health-conscious lifestyle that doesn’t need you to sacrifice flavour. Our generously sized yet accessible tins make sure that you always have enough caviar to indulge yourself and entertain all your guests too.”

Nomad Caviar, a Hong Kong founded caviar company, has recently expanded to Singapore whose residents can now enjoy Nomad’s highest quality Kaluga Hybrid caviar from sustainable, reputable farmers. Singaporeans no longer need to waste anymore time and can now buy one of the best caviars one can find online in Singapore.

Hong Kong and Singapore residents can find out more about Nomad Caviar and browse its products by visiting its website at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/products/ossetra





Delivery is provided throughout both countries. In Hong Kong, the company processes and delivers online orders from Monday to Friday between 11 AM and 2 PM (HK). In Singapore, free next day delivery is available Monday to Saturday on orders placed before 4pm; all prices include GST.

