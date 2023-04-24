Brinton Vision Sheds Light on Misleading Tactics Used by LASIK Providers in Recent Article "Does Insurance Pay for LASIK?"

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis, Missouri -

Brinton Vision, a leading LASIK and refractive surgery center in St. Louis, has published a new article titled "Does Insurance Pay for LASIK?" on its website. The article aims to educate patients about the reality of LASIK coverage by insurance and the misleading tactics used by some LASIK providers.

LASIK (Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis) is a popular refractive surgery that corrects vision problems such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Despite claims made by some LASIK providers, insurance rarely covers the cost of LASIK, and patients end up paying the same price for the procedure whether they have insurance or not. This is because LASIK is an elective procedure, and health insurance companies typically only cover medically necessary treatments.

The article also sheds light on the tactics used by some LASIK providers to make their services appear more affordable, such as claiming to accept insurance and offering insurance discounts. However, the article reveals that the cost of LASIK is often inflated to account for these discounts, and patients end up paying the same price they would without insurance.

"We want patients to make informed decisions about their vision correction options," said Dr. Jason Brinton, founder of Brinton Vision. The article also discusses alternative payment options for LASIK, such as tax refunds, flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, and financing options.

The article "Does Insurance Pay for LASIK?" is available now on the Brinton Vision website.

About Brinton Vision: Brinton Vision is a world-class LASIK and refractive surgery center located in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded by Dr. Jason Brinton, a leading LASIK surgeon and innovator, Brinton Vision is committed to providing patients with the best possible vision correction results using the most advanced technologies and techniques available.

