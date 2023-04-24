Sonet Hosts Successful TON Blockchain for Builders and Investors Event in NFTNYC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonet, a leading Web3 communication solutions provider, recently hosted a successful TON Blockchain for Builders and Investors event in NFTNYC. The event was attended by industry leaders, developers, and enthusiasts from around the world, and featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

The keynote speaker at the event was Sonet’s CEO, Jeff Luk, who highlighted the latest developments in the Web3 industry, including Sonet's integration with TON and the company's drive to evolve its product, Soton, from within. Luk emphasized that TON-based projects had the advantage of accessing Telegram's vast user base of over 700 million, surpassing that of other blockchains. To encourage widespread adoption of Web3, Luk explained that user-friendly apps in areas like payments, non-custodial wallets, and gaming that tapped into social network user bases like Telegram’s were essential.

A panel discussion featuring several experts in the Web3 space was also held during the event. The panelists discussed the challenges facing the industry, such as adoption and interoperability, and shared their insights on how to overcome these challenges. The speakers also discussed the potential for Web3 to revolutionize the way we think about the internet, giving users more control over their data and online experiences.

Throughout the conference, attendees had many opportunities to participate in workshops and social events, learning new skills and building projects using the latest Web3 technologies. Participants met with developers, entrepreneurs, and investors, exchanging ideas and building relationships that could lead to future collaborations.

Sonet, as a top project advocating for TON’s expansion in the US and Western Europe, believed that events like this were essential for building a strong community, educating the public about the rapid evolution of socials, and how it affects our movement within TON. The company was grateful for the participation of attendees in making the event a success and welcomed any feedback or suggestions they may have had for future events.

Overall, the TON Blockchain for Builders and Investors event in NFTNYC was an excellent opportunity for people from all around the world to come together, share their insights and experiences, and build connections within the industry. With the Web3 space continuing to grow and evolve rapidly, events like this undoubtedly played an essential role in shaping the future of the internet and digital technologies.

Sonet is committed to supporting the Web3 community and understanding the advanced tools that developers are constantly building. The company's goal is to develop products that enhance these ideas and make them come to life while utilizing networks such as Telegram that were built for mass adoption.





