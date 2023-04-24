Shapiro Administration Awards Loans to Two Minority-Owned Businesses in Bucks County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger today announced two new loans totaling $350,000 for two minority-owned businesses in Bucks County. This funding, approved through the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority (PMBDA), builds on Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to spurring economic development and helping small businesses grow across Pennsylvania.

FairyGene, Inc., was approved for a $250,000 loan to help finance the expansion of its business by purchasing machinery and equipment to improve production and increase workforce. The company, which provides turnkey service for skincare, haircare, and body care products, will create four new full-time jobs and retain three full-time employees within three years.

Numa Foods, LLC, was approved for a $100,000 loan to finance the final phase of the installation of its heavy-duty automated equipment to increase its production capacity, sales, and workforce. The company, which produces all-natural, healthier candies and snacks consisting of taffy and peanut inspired by traditional Asian recipes, will create one new full-time job and retain two full-time employees.

“Growing Pennsylvania’s economy and creating thriving communities are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration,” said Acting Secretary Siger. “Providing resources to minority-owned businesses to help them grow and succeed is key to creating a strong economy in our Commonwealth. The loans approved today through the PMBDA will help make this happen.”

Established in 1974, the PMBDA administers low-interest loan financing to businesses owned and operated by ethnic minorities, to stimulate job creation and entrepreneurial development.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to growing Pennsylvania’s economy so that it works for everyone. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

