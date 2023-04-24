Monday, April 24, 2023

State Agencies to observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week



NASHVILLE – The Board of Parole (BOP), Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction (TRICOR) are hosting a dove release ceremony to honor crime victims and recognize victim advocates during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 23-29.

The sponsoring agencies will hold the event in Chattanooga at 11 a.m. EDT (10 a.m. CDT) on Friday, April 28 at the Walker Pavilion in Coolidge Park (120 River Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405). As a ceremonial tribute, doves will be released at the conclusion of the event.

In addition, the state agencies and their victim advocates will be attending and supporting various local NCVRW events across the state and offering their services to victims throughout the week after Governor Bill Lee issued an official proclamation designating April 23-29 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Tennessee.

“This week is a time to remember and support those who have been victimized by crime. The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to our mission of enhancing public safety, reducing recidivism, preventing future victimization, and creating a safer Tennessee for all families,” said TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada.

“The Board of Parole remains committed to providing services to all victims, and especially this week, encouraging victims to register with Victim Services Division to ensure they are notified of upcoming parole hearings and decisions involving their assailants,” said Parole Board Chairman Richard Montgomery.

Victims may register with the BOP by filling out a Victim Impact Statement and Request for Notification form, and the Board is now offering victims the opportunity to submit video statements for parole hearings. To learn more, visit Victim Services (tn.gov).

The theme of this year’s NCVRW — Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change — calls upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and create environments where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed, and supported.

Learn more about National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 23-29, 2023 (ojp.gov).

CONTACT: Dustin Krugel

OFFICE: 615-532-8149