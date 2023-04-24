Spin.AI Wins Five Global InfoSec Awards Including Editor's Choice During RSA Conference 2023

Spin.AI, developer of the SpinOne SaaS security platform for mission-critical SaaS apps, today announced it has been honored in five categories at this year's Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards including Hot Company in Application Security, Hot Company in Data Loss Prevention, Cutting Edge Ransomware Protection for SaaS Data, Next Gen SaaS/Cloud Security, and Editor's Choice for Secure SaaS Backup.

"Our all-in-one SaaS security platform is unique in the market and helps organizations secure their SaaS data across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Slack. By combining enhanced functionality around user management, policy orchestration, AI-powered cloud ransomware detection, application risk assessments, and more, we're helping customers dramatically reduce risk and giving them the visibility and incident response needed to ensure SaaS data integrity," said Dmitry Dontov, CEO and founder of Spin.AI. "Being so generously recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine is further validation that our team is addressing real customer needs and moving the SaaS security space forward."

SpinOne helps customers mitigate risk, save time, reduce downtime, and improve compliance. Customers use SpinOne to proactively identify and protect integrations, instantly detect and respond to anomalies, and recover sensitive data. With SaaS security posture management, SaaS data leak prevention and data loss prevention, as well as SaaS ransomware detection and response, SpinOne has customers covered against top security concerns.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Spin.AI is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Judges for the awards were selected from CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH, certified security professionals. You can view the full list of Global InfoSec Award winners here: www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

Visit Spin.AI at this year's RSA Conference in the South Expo hall, booth #0348. For more information on how to protect your mission-critical SaaS applications visit www.spin.ai.

About Spin.AI

Spin.AI is a SaaS security company protecting enterprises against the risk of shadow IT, data leak and loss, ransomware, and non-compliance. SpinOne, the all-in-one SaaS security platform for mission-critical SaaS apps, protects SaaS data for Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Slack. SpinOne provides SaaS security posture management, SaaS DLP, and SaaS ransomware protection for more than 1,500 organizations worldwide to reduce downtime and recovery costs, improve compliance, and save time for SecOps teams. For more information, please visit: https://www.spin.ai/.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005130/en/