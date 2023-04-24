Concentric AI Honored with Data Security Posture Management Global InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2023

Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence Recognized by Judging Panel for Unique Deep Learning that Autonomously and Accurately Finds Sensitive Content, Assesses Risk, and Remediates Security Issues

(RSA Conference 2023 Booth No. 5164) — Concentric AI, a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for autonomous data security posture management (DSPM), today announced it has won the coveted Global InfoSec Award, given at the RSA Conference 2023 by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

Concentric AI was honored with the Publisher's Choice Award for Data Security Posture Management for its Semantic Intelligence™ solution. This award-winning solution will be showcased this week at the RSA Conference 2023 in Concentric AI's booth no. 5164 in the North Hall. For more information, visit the booth or schedule a meeting.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Concentric AI's Semantic Intelligence DSPM solution is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. The judges were CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submission and materials on the website, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, rather than the one with the most customers or money in the bank.

Concentric AI's DSPM solution scans organizations' data, detects sensitive or business critical content, identifies the most appropriate classification category, and automatically tags the data. Concentric AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve discovery and classification accuracy and efficiency to avoid endless regex rules and inaccurate end user labeling. In addition, Concentric AI can monitor and autonomously identify risk to financial and other data from inappropriate permissioning, wrong entitlements, risky sharing, and unauthorized access. It can automatically remediate permissions and sharing issues or leverage other security solutions and cloud APIs to quickly and continuously protect exposed data.

"It is rewarding to be honored at the RSA Conference 2023 with a Global InfoSec Award, especially since winners were named by an independent panel of cybersecurity industry experts," said Karthik Krishnan, Founder and CEO, Concentric AI. "Concentric AI's data security posture management solution (DSPM) gives organizations visibility into their sensitive data across datasets and locations, as well as a consolidated view into the risk associated with inconsistent access privileges, permissions, activity, and location to protect their data from loss. Organizations using Concentric AI benefit from the company's AI-assisted deep learning autonomous data security solution to reduce their data risk by discovering, evaluating, and remediating security issues."

Concentric AI's Semantic Intelligence™ automates unstructured and structured data security using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk. Its Risk Distance™ analysis technology uses the baseline security practices observed for each data category to spot security anomalies in individual files. It compares documents of the same type to identify risk from oversharing, third-party access, wrong location, or misclassification. Organizations benefit from the expertise of content owners without intrusive classification mandates, with no rules, regex, or policy maintenance needed.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that Infosec knowledge is power.

About Concentric AI

With Concentric AI, organizations can finally address their unmet data security needs by discovering and protecting business-critical content. Concentric AI protects intellectual property, financial data, PII/PCI content, customer data, business confidential content and more, across on-premises and cloud-based data stores, as well as messaging and communication applications. The Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence™ Data Security Posture Management solution uses deep learning and Risk Distance™ analysis to accurately categorize data, assess risk, and remediate security issues – without relying on upfront rules or complex configuration. Concentric AI is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai.

