Armis Named Winner of 8 Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2023

Company recognized for its platform and product solutions, and key vertical support; Yevgeny Dibrov awarded Top Chief Executive Officer

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, is proud to announce it has won eight Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at this year's RSA Conference. The company was recognized as best in class, most innovative, editor's choice, and more, for its platform and products, as well as its solutions offering geared towards key verticals, including healthcare and operational technology (OT) environments. Armis' CEO, Yevgeny Dibrov, was awarded Top Chief Executive Officer.

For 2023, Armis won the following eight accolades:

Yevgeny Dibrov - Top Chief Executive Officer

Best Solution - Enterprise Security

Best Product - Attack Surface Management

Most Innovative - OT Security

Editor's Choice - Healthcare IoT Security

Publisher's Choice - Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Publisher's Choice - Network Detection and Response

Next Gen - SaaS/Cloud Security



"We are honored to be a recipient in eight different categories this year and take home so many of these sought-after awards recognizing excellence across various areas of our business," said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-founder of Armis. "We're incredibly proud of what we have built together and the results our team has achieved, for both Armis and on behalf of our valued customers. I'd also like to extend a huge congratulations to my co-founder and Armis' CEO, Yevgeny Dibrov, for his recognition in this year's awards as Top Chief Executive Officer - we couldn't agree more that you are well-deserving of this incredible accolade!"

The Armis Asset Intelligence Platform provides unified asset visibility and security across all asset types, including information technology (IT), internet of things (IoT), operational technology (OT), internet of medical things (IoMT), cloud, and cellular-IoT — both managed and unmanaged. Delivered as an agentless software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Armis seamlessly integrates with existing IT and security stacks to quickly deliver the contextual intelligence needed for improving an organization's security posture, without disrupting current operations or workflows. Armis helps customers protect against unseen operational and cyber risks, increase efficiencies, optimize use of resources, and safely innovate with new technologies to grow their business.

"Armis embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Armis is attending the RSA Conference happening this week (April 24-27, 2023) in San Francisco at the Moscone Center and will be located in booths S-1127 & S-4411. For more details of what the company has planned at the event or to book a meeting, please visit: https://www.armis.com/rsac-2023/

To learn more about Armis, please visit: https://www.armis.com/

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry's first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005035/en/