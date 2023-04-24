Forescout Wins 10 Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2023

Forescout, the leader in automated cybersecurity, is proud to announce it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Top Women in Cybersecurity - Ellen Sundra

Editor's Choice Attack Surface Management

Hot Company Cybersecurity Research

Next Gen Industrial Cybersecurity

Best Solution Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Editor's Choice Network Access Control (NAC)

Best Solution Risk-based Vulnerability Management

Most Innovative Security Company

Most Innovative Threat Intelligence

Publisher's Choice Zero Trust

"We're thrilled to receive ten awards from the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA 2023," said Barry Mainz, CEO of Forescout. "This recognition across multiple categories demonstrates Forescout's commitment to continuous innovation and to providing critical expertise to our customers, the cybersecurity community at large and diverse enterprises around the world."

"Forescout embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. delivers automated cybersecurity across the digital terrain, maintaining continuous alignment of customers' security frameworks with their digital realities, including all asset types- IT, IoT, OT, IoMT, and cloud environments. The Forescout Platform provides complete asset visibility, continuous compliance, network segmentation and a strong foundation for Zero Trust. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations and government agencies have trusted Forescout to provide automated cybersecurity at scale. Forescout arms customers with data-powered intelligence to accurately detect risks and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. www.forescout.com

Managing cyber risk, together.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

