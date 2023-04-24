Cynet Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

Cynet Wins Best Product Endpoint Security and Most Comprehensive Extended Detection and Response (XDR) In 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2023

Cynet, the world's first provider of a fully automated, all-in-one cybersecurity platform built for lean IT teams, today announced it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Best Product Endpoint Security

Most Comprehensive Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

"We're once again beyond excited to receive some of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We know the competition was tough and it's truly an honor to be recognized by infosec's top leading experts across the globe," said Eyal Gruner, Founder and CEO of Cynet.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Cynet is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're among other incredible winners, which you can find here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2023, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red-carpet experience and proudly display our trophy on our social media channels.

About Cynet

Cynet is a provider of the world's first end-to-end, natively automated, all-in-one cybersecurity platform built for lean IT teams – backed by 24/7 security monitoring. Its mission is to make it easy and stress-less for any organization to be safe and secure from cyber threats. The platform was purpose-built to enable small security teams to achieve comprehensive and effective protection regardless of their resources, team size, or skills. It does this by managing day-to-day security operations so teams can focus on managing security rather than operating it. Cynet's in-house cybersecurity experts provide organizations with monitoring, investigation, on-demand analysis, incident response, and threat hunting. Visit to learn more: https://www.cynet.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

