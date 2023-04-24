Gilbane Building Company Names Jose Jimenez National Life Sciences Center of Excellence Leader

Life sciences construction expert to support growth and best practices in the planning and implementation of research and manufacturing facilities for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries.

Gilbane Building Company, one of the world's leading and longest-tenured, privately held and family-owned construction management firms, announced the promotion of Jose Jimenez as the national leader of Gilbane's Life Sciences Center of Excellence. In this role, Jimenez will lead a cross-functional group of top professionals in the life sciences sector to provide innovative service to clients across the country.

With nearly 25 years of life sciences sector experience, Jimenez brings deep knowledge to clients building various facility types. As the leader of this vital and growing market sector, Jimenez will leverage Gilbane's global expertise and experience to drive innovation and technology, sustainability, and strong supply chain management to deliver the best outcomes for clients.

"Jose Jimenez brings tremendous knowledge to this leadership role and will continue to build on the exceptional value we deliver to our life sciences clients," said Daniel M. Gilbane, President and Managing Director, Gilbane Building Company. "We look forward to Jose supporting our clients to build the highest quality facilities safely and efficiently through innovative solutions and strong technical building."

"Gilbane continues to drive innovation and deliver high-quality technical building for this specialized market sector," said Jose Jimenez, Vice President, Life Sciences Center of Excellence Leader. "We are working with some of the world's most notable life sciences sector leaders who are developing ground-breaking advancements. I look forward to partnering with current and new clients and building on our track record of safe, sustainable, and exceptional facilities."

Gilbane has completed more than 400 life science facilities across the United States. Gilbane's success has been built on committed collaboration and partnership with sector leaders, including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutions, developers, and manufacturers.

Jimenez joined Gilbane in 2022 to support Gilbane's life sciences clients across the Mid-Atlantic division. He is a highly experienced construction executive leader with extensive experience in all stages of the project development process including preconstruction, procurement, implementation, start-up, verification, and turnover. He has nearly 25 years of experience directing major capital programs involving new building construction, building additions, and renovations of active cGMP manufacturing and research facilities. Jose's experience also includes medical device, consumer products, and healthcare facilities.

In his previous executive leadership roles, he has led staff and services of projects in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area, as well as overall business unit operations in Puerto Rico. Jose leveraged design-build delivery to manage the construction of prefabricated modular cleanroom systems across the United States, Canada and Latin America. He has worked with leading companies including Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Regeneron on a range of facility types including R&D labs, pilot plants, drug substance and drug product manufacturing, and warehousing/logistics.

Jose will continue to be based in Gilbane's Philadelphia office with frequent travel to Gilbane's other offices and client sites. He earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and Construction Management from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico. He is fluent in Spanish and English and has spoken on a variety of life sciences construction topics for the American Pharmaceutical Review and the Pharma's Almanac. Jose is a member of both the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) Delaware Valley chapter and the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) Mid-Atlantic chapter.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out, and facility management services – for clients worldwide. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations around the world.

