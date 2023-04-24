Cyber Defense Magazine Announces Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards 2023

Winners of 11th Annual Coveted Information Security Awards announced today during RSA Conference 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) April 24, 2023

Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), on its 11th anniversary, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine has spent the past six months scouring the globe and found over 4,300 companies who manage, create, and offer the most respected information security products and services. CDM has named nearly 10% of these companies as winners of our coveted Global InfoSec Award for 2023 because of their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow's breach, today.

"In a new age of hybrid workforces where there is an explosive growth of the Digital Transformation, Smart Cities, IoT, OT, SaaS, Cloud Computing and new artificial intelligence tools and technologies, there's an equally exponential growth in new kinds of ransomware, business email compromise, Cloud, IoT and OT exploitation, deep phishing attacks, cyber-crime and cyber terrorism. Only the most innovative and forward-thinking cybersecurity solutions will give us a fighting chance," said Yan Ross, Editor-in-Chief of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The list of winners is located here: https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ and we'll be continuously posting updates all week on our Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts.

"These winners are the most innovative, forward thinking and proactive cyber security companies and service providers on the planet who are working to bring tomorrow's cybersecurity solutions to market, today," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

CDM is working round the clock this week to promote these innovators and support the RSA Conference 2023, where we are all showing our resilience. Cyber Defense TV will be running live streams 7x24 all week at https://www.cyberdefensetv.com/live and we'll be delivering our annual edition of the Cyber Defense Magazine RSA Conference Special Edition with over 225 pages, consisting of some of the most prominent cyber security articles and awards in the industry. These online, mobile and monthly versions and are always freely available by signing up at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

Please join us at #RSAC RSA Conference 2023, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we congratulate our winners.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eleventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

###

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: marketing (at) cyberdefensemagazine (dot) com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cyber_defense_magazine_announces_winners_of_the_global_infosec_awards_2023/prweb19289824.htm