Freeman Motor Company Offers Paintless Dent Removal Touch-Up and Scratch Repair Services

Drivers in Portland, Oregon, can get paintless dent removal touch-up and scratch repair services at Freeman Motor Company.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car owners in Portland, Oregon, can get paintless dent removal touch-up and scratch repair services at Freeman Motor Company. With this service, drivers can restore their vehicles to their former glory quickly and easily. The process involves using specialized tools and techniques to remove dents and scratches from the vehicle's body without damaging the paint or the underlying structure.

This cost-effective solution allows individuals to maintain the appearance and value of their cars without needing expensive bodywork. The dealership has a team of certified professionals with years of experience in the automotive industry to perform paintless dent removal touch-up and scratch repair services. The team at Freeman Motor Company ensures that every repair is done with the highest level of precision and care to meet the satisfaction of their customers.

In addition to paintless dent removal touch-up and scratch repair services, the dealership provides car owners with a wide range of other maintenance services. Some of these services include brake servicing, tire repair, oil leak repair, air conditioner repair, air filter replacement, cabin filter replacement, electric repairs, wiper blade replacement and much more. Moreover, the dealership offers a complimentary multi-point inspection, battery test, vacuum, tire check and tire correction with every repair. Interested parties can schedule a service appointment at the dealership's official website from the comfort of their homes.

Apart from a futuristic service department, the dealership has an extensive inventory of used luxury vehicles, including brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. Moreover, the dealership offers incredible financing options, extended warranties and vehicle appraisals to all buyers, regardless of their credit situation. For more information about the new services and other offerings at Freeman Motor Company, individuals can visit their website at https://www.freemanmotor.com/ or contact their customer service team at 503-595-5353.

