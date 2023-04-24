Quokka Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2023

Quokka Wins Publisher's Choice Mobile App Security in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2023

Quokka is proud to announce we have received the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: Publisher's Choice Mobile App Security.

"Receiving recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine, a renowned and trusted source for cybersecurity news and information, is a true honor. Amid stiff competition and a panel of renowned InfoSec experts, we are thrilled to have been selected for one of the most esteemed cybersecurity awards in the world. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting our clients from evolving cyber threats, and we are grateful to Cyber Defense Magazine for the acknowledgment," said Dana Waldman, CEO of Quokka.

"Quokka embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2023, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Quokka, Inc.

The world of digital security is ready to evolve beyond distrust. We want less fear, and more peace of mind: less worry, and more confidence. Meet Quokka (formerly Kryptowire), a different kind of digital security and privacy company. Our proactive, light-touch solutions put users and their privacy first, helping people, teams, and enterprises around the world take back control of their digital security privacy in the new work and live anywhere world. Join us in being Quokka Secure.

Please visit www.quokka.io or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Quokka_io) for more information.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that InfoSec knowledge is power.

