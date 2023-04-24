The Fresh Market Makes Mother's Day Delicious and Easy!

Specialty food retailer offers easy meal solutions and unique gifts for the holiday

The Fresh Market, Inc. is helping guests make Mother's Day extra special for their moms, grandmothers, sisters, Mom Squads—and themselves!—this year with several easy, ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat meal options for the holiday. With a focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients and easy-to-prepare dishes, The Fresh Market is taking the guesswork out of how to pamper and impress mom!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005718/en/

Mother's Day Meal for Two: Ready to cook. $59.99 ($30 per person, save up to $24 *). Includes: Your Choice of Two: Premium Choice Chateaubriand Cut Filet Mignon (9 oz); Ultimate Lump Crab Cakes (2 ct, 4 oz ea); Wild North Atlantic Lobster Tail (5 oz) Seasoned Asparagus (1 lb) Mascarpone Whipped Potatoes with Rosemary (1 lb) Hand-Dipped Chocolate Strawberries (8 ct) "Love U Mom" Bouquet The Fresh Market Reusable Shopping Bag



*). Includes:

Prime Rib Meal for 2: Ready to heat. $49.99. Includes: Fully Cooked Prime Rib (1 lb) Green Bean Medley (1 lb) Mascarpone Whipped Potatoes with Rosemary (1 lb) The Fresh Market Rosemary Horseradish Aioli (4 oz) "Love U Mom" Bouquet The Fresh Market Reusable Shopping Bag





Guests can order online and in-store until May 11. Pick-up is in store May 12-14. For those that are looking for a la carte options, the specialty food retailer will also be offering main dishes, sides and delectable desserts, with dozens of ready-made options guests can easily pick up in-store. The Mother's Day Brunch for 4 will also be shoppable in-store after online ordering has closed through May 14 for anyone that needs a last-minute meal solution!

In addition, The Fresh Market is offering custom-made gift baskets plus a variety of wines, chocolates, cookies, candy, gift cards and flowers—including a complimentary floral wrapping station in each store—to build the perfect Mother's Day gift bag or basket. For inspiration, guests can check out the April issue of The Fresh Market's all-new, reimagined digital-only magazine. They are also invited to participate in a shoppable livestream on April 27 at 7 PM EST to watch Emmy® Award winning Lifestyle Host and TV Personality Chef Anna Rossi prepare the Mother's Day Brunch for 4, share inspiration for fun activities for moms and kids, delicious recipes and more!

* Savings based on regular retail meal

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005718/en/