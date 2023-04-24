Nextbite Announces Partnership With The Killer Brownie Company: Brings Indulgent Brownies With Cult-Following to Consumers Nationwide for Delivery Through Its Partners

DENVER, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , a leader in virtual restaurants, today announced a partnership with The Killer Brownie Co. ® to bring its decadent, gourmet brownies to consumers nationwide for delivery. Nextbite fulfillment partners can now sign up to offer The Killer Brownie® desserts for delivery, bringing these indulgent brownies to consumers from coast to coast to satisfy their dessert cravings.



The Killer Brownie® desserts available through Nextbite include the Original Killer Brownie with layers of rich fudgy brownie folded with crunchy pecans that hug a layer of caramel sprinkled with chocolate chips. In addition to the Original Killer Brownie, the Nextbite offering for its partners includes many other innovative dessert flavors: Cookie Dough Killer Brownie, Triple Chocolate Killer Brownie, Confetti Killer Brownie, Cookies and Cream Killer Brownie, Salted Caramel Killer Brownie and Peanut Butter Killer Brownie.

"We are honored and excited to be partnering with the innovative and creative team at Nextbite as a premium dessert for delivery," said Chimene Mayne Ross, President and Chief Customer Officer, Killer Brownie Co. "Now even more fans across the U.S. will be able to enjoy a Killer Brownie as the dessert of choice, thanks to this partnership."

According to Alex Canter, CEO and Cofounder of Nextbite, "Delivery just got a lot sweeter with these amazingly decadent and delicious brownies. Consumers from coast to coast are craving these brownies and we are now making them available through our partners."

He added, "Killer Brownies are a great delivery offering for a range of fulfillment partners, including restaurants, convenience stores, universities and more."

Nextbite seamlessly connects its partners with delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub to make it easy for its partners to offer Killer Brownies® for delivery. Nextbite enables its partners to offer delivery brands through its technology and delivery platform management, along with providing marketing, customer service and menu management support.

About Killer Brownie Co.

Since 1988, The Killer Brownie® Co. has been crafting decadent, gourmet brownies that have inspired a cult following from coast to coast. Brownies are rich with iconic layers in a variety of innovative flavors that keep customers interested and their dessert cravings satisfied.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

