Omega Accounting Solutions and The LA Galaxy Score One for Small Businesses With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership

Multi-Year Agreement Includes Official Partner Designation and Strategically Places the Accounting Firm at the Forefront of Southern California's Vibrant Sports and Small Business Community

Five-time MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy, have launched a strategic new partnership with Omega Accounting Solutions (Omega), an accounting and data firm that empowers small businesses to make informed business decisions. The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, strategically aligns the brands and establishes Omega as an official partner of the club. Additionally, the new relationship provides Omega with increased brand awareness amongst Southern California's thriving business community and deepens its ties to passionate sports and entertainment fans across Southern California, many of whom are also small business owners. The deal also marks Omega's first official partnership with an MLS franchise underscoring its commitment to the continuation and growth of professional soccer.

"For more than 15 years we have been small business champions in Southern California, committed to empowering our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of the accounting process," said Jay Woods, president & CEO of Omega Accounting Solutions. "We are thrilled to partner with the LA Galaxy, supporting the team while sharing our services with their loyal fan base of business professionals and sports enthusiasts."

Southern California is an important market for Omega and the LA Galaxy represent a unique opportunity for the Irvine, Calif.-based company to connect with new and existing small business owners in the region. Founded in 2007, Omega works with small businesses to collect, integrate, analyze and present essential data that supports healthy corporate operation and growth. Most recently in 2023, the company was ranked No. 35 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 500 Regionals: Pacific list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon and Washington.

A large part of Omega's latest growth comes from its strategic focus on government tax credit services for small and medium-sized companies, particularly the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). ERC is a refundable employment tax credit for eligible employers based on qualified wages and health plan expenses. During the economic fallout caused by COVID-19, ERC allowed employers to use the funds to continue to pay existing employees and keep business running and staff working. The program was a way for U.S. companies to stay afloat due to the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now there are millions of unclaimed dollars available and nearly any company impacted by the pandemic is eligible to claim their credit. With so many small businesses having struggled during the pandemic, Omega is committed to helping as many people as possible and this partnership will help the company reach a whole new audience of small business owners who can benefit from the ERC program.

As an official partner of the LA Galaxy, Omega will have a significant brand presence across the team's digital channels as well as at its home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park. Together, the LA Galaxy and Omega will collaborate on custom branded content for fans to enjoy across both social and digital media platforms. In addition, Omega will benefit from TV-visible LED and static fieldboard signage, LED ribbon boards, custom brand integration on the Legends Plaza media board, and a number of in-game elements including a live scoreboard graphic and PA announcement during all regular season home games. Omega will also have the unique opportunity to spotlight one small business a month during an LA Galaxy home game each season.

"We are proud to be working with Omega, an industry leader that has a rich connection to Southern California and shares our commitment to the people and communities we both serve across the region," said Josh Veilleux, Senior Vice President, AEG Global Partnerships. "We recognize that many of our loyal Galaxy fans are also small business owners who make up the backbone of our local economies and we're excited opportunity to give back to them in a meaningful way through this partnership and at a time when it's needed most."

In addition to game-day activations, the LA Galaxy and Omega will continue to engage fans all year long via in-market promotions and special events featuring exclusive appearances by LA Galaxy players, Star Squad members and the club's mascot, Cozmo. Omega will also sponsor the LA Galaxy Golf Tournament held annually in Indio, Calif. and will have the opportunity to participate in business-to-business networking and events throughout the course of the relationship.

"We're honored to be welcoming Omega into our family of partners here at the LA Galaxy," said Chris Klein, President of the LA Galaxy. "Together we have created a dynamic new relationship that will add value to our fans and help strengthen our vital Southern California business community."

ABOUT OMEGA ACCOUNTING SOLUTIONS

Omega Accounting Solutions is an accounting and data firm that empowers small businesses to make informed decisions through powerful accounting, advanced analytics and tax credit expertise. The Irvine, Calif., firm founded by Jay Woods in 2007 works with CFOs, controllers, accountants and software developers to collect, integrate, analyze and present essential data that empower healthy operation and growth in businesses of all sizes. Omega's tax credit division has specially trained teams to help businesses claim the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and Research & Development tax credit. In 2022, Omega introduced a new funding division, Omega Funding Solutions (OFS), a third-party lender offering short-term bridge loans to those organizations anticipating ERC refunds. For further information, visit www.omega-accounting.com.

ABOUT LA GALAXY

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record ﬁve times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Led by LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney and President Chris Klein, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Giovani dos Santos, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team's 27 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its aﬃliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-proﬁle sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005433/en/