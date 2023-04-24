Space Launch Services Market : A Look at the Industry's Current Status and Future Outlook | Emergen Research

Rising need for small satellites and demand for satellite data are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 6.59 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in reusable launch vehicle technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global space launch services market size reached USD 6.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for small satellites and for satellite data are some key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Small satellites are less expensive to produce and launch into orbit, as well as taking less time overall. It is typical for these satellites to be launched in groups, which reduces the possibility of failure and permits the collection of data from different sites. Also, launch vehicles can transport and place more small satellites in orbit or farther out at once, which is a major element in rising demand for small satellites and is anticipated to fuel revenue growth of the global market in the future.

technological advancements such as the development of reusable launch vehicles and the increasing use of 3D printing and artificial intelligence in space launch operations are expected to create new opportunities for market players. Furthermore, the growing trend of space tourism and the increasing interest in space exploration and research are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the space launch services market in the coming years.

Small satellite segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for small satellites, owing to reduction in manufacturing and costs of launching, shorter period for mission planning, and flexibility to launch multiple satellites in a single mission. Moreover, small satellites can be customized as per requirement, which is expected to boost demand for small satellites in future.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to ability to provide a low-latency, high-speed connection, enabling better Internet connectivity and decision-making capabilities.

North America is expected to register a more robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period among other regional markets due to presence of international and domestic space launch service providers such as Space Exploration Technologies Corporation., Blue Origin LLC, and Spaceflight Industries, Inc., among others in countries in the region.

Some major companies in the global market report include Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Spaceflight Industries, Inc., International Launch Services, Inc., Blue Origin, LLC, Eurockot Launch Services GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Arianespace S.A., China Great Wall Industry Corporation., Antrix Corporation Limited., and International Space Company Kosmotras

In conclusion, the space launch services market presents significant growth opportunities for market players, driven by the increasing demand for satellite launches and the growth of commercial space activities. The market is expected to witness intense competition among players, as they focus on improving launch efficiency and expanding their market reach.

