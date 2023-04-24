Medical Device Connectivity Market Growing at 24.5% CAGR by 2030 – User Demand is Driving Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing government support and initiatives is a significant factor driving global medical device connectivity market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.55 Billion in 2021, Market Growth –at a CAGR of 24.5%, Market Trends – Increasingly stringent regulatory norms and requirements regarding patient safety in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical device connectivity market size is expected to reach USD 11.17 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 24.5% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing government support and initiatives and growing focus on quality of care and patient safety. For instance, the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) published a regulation in 2020 mandating health plans and providers that receive federal payments from their programs to undertake efforts for improved access to health information. Majority of rules encourage payers to create Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and data exchanges that enable safe access to patient claims data, provider directories, and other resources, which allow data to be retrieved more efficiently. Hence, such government initiatives are driving overall market revenue growth.

The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global medical device connectivity market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets. Recent years have seen rapid developments in the information and communication technology sector, with the industry projected to grow substantially in revenue over the next five years. ICT industry technology advancements, increasing adoption of advanced and latest devices, an increasing number of consumers using these devices, and high internet penetration worldwide are expected to drive global market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The medical device connectivity solutions segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period due to increasing installation of Electronic Health record (EHRs) and Health Information Exchange (HIE) systems. In addition, growing need for integrated healthcare systems is also driving revenue growth of this segment. For example, over the last decade, implementation of fundamental data standards, such as RxNorm (NLM, 2022), Health Level 7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) (HL7 International, n.d.), SNOMED (SNOMED International, n.d.), and the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) (HealthIT.gov, n.d.), has resulted in significant progress in interoperability.

The wired segment is expected to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period owing to features such as stability, high speed, and ease of access. There are also fewer concerns about security breaches. For example, smart wires with sensing capabilities, are a contemporary trend. The medical device sector is now preferring reactive measures instead of preventative measures. This means that therapeutic devices will be able to detect and notify patients and physicians of possible health issues before they occur. As a result, benefits provided by wired technology are increasing demand for medical device connectivity solutions, which is driving market revenue growth.

On 13 September 2022, GE Healthcare and Wayra announced a partnership with seven healthcare startups, Alertive, xWave, Idoven, Nurea, Metalynx, Clinithink, and KOSA AI. Through this partnership, these startups plan to build and advance digital transformation of healthcare across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Over the next six months, these seven start-ups will get access to GE Healthcare integrations and solutions, as well as access to health providers, for evaluating their product innovations on pre-existing technology and procedures. As a result, this will accelerate digital future of healthcare by assisting in development, marketing, and integration of digital solutions.

The leading contenders in the global Medical Device Connectivity market are listed below:

Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc, Cerner Corporation, Digi International Inc., Lantronix, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., and Baxter International Inc

Medical Device Connectivity Market Segmentation:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Interface Devices

Telemetry Systems

Connectivity Hubs

Medical Device Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Training

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Wireless

Wired

Hybrid

Regional Outlook of the Medical Device Connectivity Market

The global Medical Device Connectivity market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Medical Device Connectivity market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key reasons to buy the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market report:

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Medical Device Connectivity market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

