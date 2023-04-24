Adaptogens Market 2023: Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue and Industry Growth with CAGR of 7.3% Forecast by 2031

With growing consumer awareness about the several health benefits of adaptogens its demand is expected to increase rapidly in coming years

Growing consumer awareness about the several health benefits offered by adaptogens to boost the expansion of the global adaptogens market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adaptogens Market report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟎.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟎.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global adaptogens market based on source, end use, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for 31.7% in the global adaptogen market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Europe are expected to possess the highest CAGRs of 8.0% and 7.7% respectively, owing to rise in health & fitness concerns among people and the increase in the popularity of adaptogens and their health benefits in these regions. With the Adaptogens Market Growth in consumer awareness about the several health benefits of adaptogen, its demand is expected to increase rapidly in Adaptogens Market Trends.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players analyzed for global Adaptogens Industry are Dabur India Ltd, Emami Limited, kairali ayurvedic group, Himalaya Wellness, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd, Unilever, ENOMARK BIOTECH (ENOMARK HEALTHCARE), Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Givaudan International SA (NATUREX S.A.), PLT Health Solutions, and INDENA S.P.A.

Depending on end use, the market is fragmented into powder, capsules, tea & beverage, and others. Among these, the conventional occupied the major Adaptogens Market Share, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to its numerous benefits such as it is easy to blend with various liquids including milk, water, and coffee.

Adaptogen herbs such as ashwagandha grows in the desert and rhodiola rosea in the Andes Mountains' highest peaks. Ingredients such as ashwagandha, rhodiola rosea, and holy basil have been linked to a variety of health benefits, including ashwagandha's ability to improve sleep and mental performance. These are easily available to customers in stores as well as online in different forms.

Based on source, the ashwagandha segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global adaptogens market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the holy basils segment, on the other hand, is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

