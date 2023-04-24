Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Plan to Address Law Enforcement Officer Shortages

For Immediate Release:

Monday, April 24, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today proposed several strategies to recruit and retain law enforcement officers. North Carolina is experiencing a shortage of officers in many communities.

“Law enforcement officers keep our families and communities safe, and we are less safe when there are widespread vacancies,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I am proud to join lawmakers and officers to take action to recruit and retain public-spirited people in law enforcement.”

“Finding the right men and women to keep our state safe is an ongoing challenge, and I’m happy to work alongside Josh Stein to find solutions,” said Sherriff Bobby Kimbrough. “We are safer and better together. So let’s stand together for those who stand for all of us.”

“To address staffing deficiencies of law enforcement agencies across the state, we need measures to attract and retain qualified officers, such as loan repayment assistance, salary and retirement benefits, and mental health services,” said Rep. John Faircloth. “Improving working conditions as well as providing adequate training and resources are also crucial to officer retention. By investing in law enforcement officers, we can ensure that North Carolina communities are safe and secure.”

“We are at a crossroads in law enforcement where ensuring for public safety is increasingly at risk,” said Hendersonville Police Chief Blair Myhand. “Efforts that give leaders the tools to reinforce policing as an honorable and desirable profession are critical in North Carolina.”

Attorney General Stein’s proposals, which include hiring bonuses, a public awareness recruitment campaign, education fellowships, and a fix to allow retired officers to return to the job can be found here.

Attorney General Stein remains focused on improving public safety. Just last week, he opened new space at the State Crime Lab and reinforced his commitment to fighting the scourge of fentanyl. More information on that effort is available here.

###