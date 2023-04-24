Respiratory Care Devices Market size, value, demand, and share research and analysis report for 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 18.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increasing funding and initiatives by key market players in Europe

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market study includes a thorough analysis of market dynamics as well as historical and current data analysis. The report also discusses the key market growth driving and restraining factors that are likely to affect market growth during the forecast period. The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market undertakes market scenario research to provide growth projections for the Respiratory Care Devices industry from 2022 to 2030. The analysis focuses on potential growth possibilities and difficulties that market leaders may run across during the forecast period. The study places a lot of emphasis on newly emerging business elements, specialised sectors, product launches, and brand promotions that are taking place in the market.

The global respiratory care devices market size is expected to reach USD 38.67 Billion in 2030 at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the primary factors driving revenue growth of the market is rising prevalence of preterm births. Every year, an estimated 15 million infants are born prematurely, that is more than one in every ten infants. Every year, around 1 million children die as a result of preterm delivery problems. Many survivors would be disabled for the rest of their lives, including learning difficulties and vision and hearing issues. The bulk of premature births occur in Africa and southern Asia; however, preterm birth is a worldwide issue. Premature newborns frequently experience Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS). It can cause newborns to require more oxygen and assistance with breathing. As a result, demand for effective respiratory care devices is expected to rise driven by increase in preterm births.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Respiratory Care Devices market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Respiratory Care Devices market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

ResMed, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Getinge AB, Medtronic plc, General Electric Company, VYAIRE, and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 16 August 2021, ResMed, which is a maker of connected sleep devices, revealed the AirSense 11, its newest CPAP machine version, which has a plethora of new features for treating obstructive sleep apnea. ResMed is launching the AirSense 11 initially in the U.S., with ambitions to expand. It is said to be compatible with all of the company's existing masks.

The therapeutic respiratory care devices segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, owing to rising government healthcare spending, increased use of various therapeutic devices in home care settings, rapid urbanization, and rising levels of air pollution. The Ontario government, for example, is supporting a USD 2.9 million investment by five local enterprises to increase domestic medical supply manufacture and support the development of indigenous solutions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Through the Ontario Together Fund (OTF), the province is providing more than USD 1.54 million.

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increased prevalence of smoking, tobacco smoke exposure, adverse climatic conditions and a high frequency of lower respiratory illnesses. For example, 12.5% of adults in the U.S. (an estimated 30.8 million individuals) smoked cigarettes in 2020: 14.1% of men and 11% of women. Over 7 million deaths are due to direct tobacco use, whereas approximately 1.2 million are caused by nonsmokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. Over 80% of the world's 1.3 billion smokers are in low- and middle-income countries. Rising prevalence of smoking and environmental conditions is driving revenue growth of the segment.

The market in Europe is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased investment and initiatives by major market leaders. On 23 November 2022 for example, LifeArc funded up to USD 12.2 million in up to five cooperative studies to repurpose existing drugs and chemicals as innovative therapies for bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis. The collaboration opportunity is the first significant funding opportunity announced as part of LifeArc's new USD 122.9 million Chronic Respiratory Infection Translational Challenge, which seeks to accelerate scientific innovation for individuals living with bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Respiratory Care Devices market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Therapeutic Respiratory Care Devices

PAP Devices

CPAP Devices

APAP Devices

BiPAP Devices

Ventilators

ICU Ventilators

High-End Ventilators

Mid-End Ventilators

Basic Ventilators

Portable Ventilators

Nebulizers

Humidifiers

Heated Humidifiers

Passover Humidifiers

Oxygen Concentrators

Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Inhalers

Metered-Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

Reusable Resuscitators

Nitric Oxide Delivery Units

Oxygen Hoods

Monitoring Devices

Pulse Oximeters

Pulse Oximeter Sensors

Pulse Oximeter Equipment

Capnographs

Gas Analyzers

Diagnostic Respiratory Care Devices

Spirometers

Polysomnography Devices (PSG Devices)

Peak Flow Meters

Others

Consumables & Accessories

Masks

Reusable Masks

Disposable Masks

Disposable Resuscitators

Tracheostomy Tubes

Breathing Circuits

Nasal Cannulae

Others

Disease Indications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Sleep Apnea

Asthma

Infectious Diseases

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Additional information offered by the report:

