USA Fibroid Centers Spotlights Fibroids and Infertility on Instagram Live

National Infertility Awareness Week is a good time to learn how fibroids impact conception and pregnancy.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers will host an Instagram Live stream, Talk About “U” about fibroid and infertility, on Thursday, April 27, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. [EST] on its Instagram page. The live stream features fibroid ambassadors Erica Taylor and host Kym Lee as part of the awareness about infertility, fibroids, and treatment campaign USA Fibroid Centers provides during National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) from April 23 through April 30, 2023.

Each year, USA Fibroid Centers promotes awareness about infertility, fibroids, and treatment to help the infertility community understand how fibroids, which are benign uterine tumors, can affect infertility and cause extreme discomfort and bleeding.

Approximately ten percent of infertile women have fibroids, a disease that affects an estimated 26 million American women between the ages of 15 and 50. Fibroids may cause infertility by obstructing the fallopian tubes and the shape of the uterus .1

In the Talk About “U” episode, film producer Erica Taylor shares her painful journey with fibroids. Finding herself hospitalized due to severe blood loss and excruciating pain, Taylor was diagnosed with over 30 uterine fibroids. This discovery began a 12-year journey filled with invasive surgeries, endometriosis, and several miscarriages.

“We feel it’s important to help women make informed decisions about their health care and fibroid treatment options,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D. Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers. “Many women have never heard of fibroid disease until they become symptomatic or are trying to conceive.”

USA Fibroid Centers offer diagnostic ultrasounds at its nationwide outpatient clinics to identify if fibroids are present. If fibroids are found, USA Fibroid Centers’ staff of interventional radiologists can provide a non-surgical fibroid removal treatment, Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UAE), that does not impact a woman’s ability to conceive or maintain a pregnancy.

In addition to the live Talk About “U” IG program, USA Fibroid Centers offers resources designed to increase awareness of infertility and fibroids:

* Fibroid Symptom Checker Quiz

* Fibroids and Pregnancy Guide

* YouTube Infertility Videos Series

Women should be aware of the following facts about Fibroids and Infertility found in the National Institute of Health report about the management of fibroids: 1) Fibroids can affect embryo growth leading to infertility or pregnancy complications; [2] Fibroid tumors can lead to infertility by changing the shape of the cervix; [3] Fibroids may contribute to miscarriage, cesarean section, premature labor, malpresentation of the fetus and postpartum hemorrhage; [4] Fibroids increase pregnancy loss.

“One in eight couples are struggling with infertility in the United States, and fibroids can play a significant role,” said Katsnelson. “For those experiencing infertility, it’s important to recognize the common signs of fibroids to evaluate if they are a factor.”

To watch the live IG Talk About U program, follow USA Fibroid Centers' Instagram Page.



About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

