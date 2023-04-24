Veterinary Care Market Study of the trend, demand, scope, and growth of the industry from 2022 to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness of the importance of animal welfare and rising focus on preventive healthcare have also contributed to the veterinary care market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary Care Market Forecast to 2032

The "Global Veterinary Care Market" research by Emergen Research is a thorough compilation of analytical data regarding the Veterinary Care sector. The research contains a market segmentation for Veterinary Care as well as a thorough evaluation of the market's size (both in terms of volume and value). The study analyses the present Veterinary Care Market and provides a detailed prediction for the years 2022-2032. The Veterinary Care Market research offers a thorough analysis of each market vertical, segment, end-use industry, application, and region's historical, present, and projected revenue.

The global veterinary care market size was USD 82.71 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Various factors, including rising pet population and public awareness of pet healthcare, are driving revenue growth of the veterinary care market. Demand for veterinary services is rising as a result of pet owners increased propensity to seek medical attention for their furry friends. Furthermore, revenue growth of the veterinary care market is driven by developments in veterinary medicine and technology that have allowed pet owners to access a larger variety of treatments and services for their animals.

Pet ownership has increased along with the standard of living, particularly in emerging countries, along with the necessity of veterinary care. In addition, revenue growth of the veterinary care market is driven by people's understanding of the value of animal welfare and their emphasis on preventative treatment has grown. Increasing prevalence of infectious animal diseases is another factor driving demand for veterinary diagnostics.

The global Veterinary Care market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Veterinary Care industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Merck Animal Health, Ceva Santé Animale, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Heska Corporation, Virbac, and Vetoquinol S.A.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The cow segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for dairy and meat products is one of the factors driving revenue growth of cow veterinary care. Increase in world's population is driving need for veterinary care for cows to maintain their health and productivity. Development of veterinary technology is a major factor driving revenue of the segment. Introduction of new veterinary care technology, including vaccines, antibiotics, and diagnostic instruments, has increased cow productivity and health and driven farmers to invest in veterinary care.

The companion animal segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rising ownership of pets is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. Need for veterinary care services for companion animals including dogs, cats, and others has increased as a result of rising pet ownership. Another factor driving revenue growth of the market is rise in public concern for animal health. The number of pet owners who are willing to spend money on veterinary care services for their animals has increased due to rising awareness about animal health. Furthermore, revenue growth of the segment is driven by improvements in veterinary technology.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for pet insurance and increasing public awareness of the significance of animal healthcare are some of the factors driving revenue growth of the market in the region. Consumers in the region are purchasing pet insurance, which pays for veterinarian procedures, as they become increasingly concerned about health and wellbeing of their pets. Demand for more specialized veterinary care, such as orthopedics, cancer, and dental care, is also driving revenue growth of the veterinary care market in North America. In addition, demand for veterinary services in the production animal sector, is driven by rising frequency of zoonotic diseases such the avian flu and mad cow disease.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Veterinary Care market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cow

Dog

Others

Type of Care Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Companion Animal

Production Animal

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

