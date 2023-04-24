Tamil Areas to Completely Shut Down on Tuesday (25th) Against Sri Lankan Government's Actions Against Tamils

In a major development since the war ended in 2009, Tamil areas in the North and East of Sri Lanka is to be completely shut down against Sri Lankan Government's actions against Tamils.
All the major Tamil political parties have joint together to call for this shutdown, which was supported by Tamil University students, Tamil Civil Society organizations, religious groups and major Tamil diaspora organizations like Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE), UK's Tamils for Labour, UK's Tamils for Conservatives and others.
A team led by Gurusamy Surendran have been appointed, which includes Amuthan Senathiraja, Sarveswaran, and others to coordinate the shutdown.
Main grievances include destruction by the military of Tamil heritage sites including ancient Hindu Temples, introduction of new Anti- Terror Law, Government sponsored Sinhala- Buddhist settlements in Tamil areas, huge military presence in Tamil areas, building of Buddhist Temples in Tamil areas where hardly any Buddhist live. etc.
There is huge momentum on the ground in Tamil areas, including pledge of support by farmers and fishermen associations, Trader's collectives, transport workers unions, teachers' unions, student groups, religious groups and others.
Military in large numbers have moved in and there are reports of military intelligence intimidating civilians to defy the shutdown.
