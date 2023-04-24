Power to Gas Market: A Study of the Industry's Key Applications and Technologies

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for renewable sources of energy and increasing consumption of hydrogen in the transportation sector are driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 32.8 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of electric vehicles ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our team of analysts has meticulously curated the Emerging Research publication titled “Global Power to Gas Markets” to the reader's understanding and includes an industry distribution database overview. The research conducts a detailed analysis of historical and current market circumstances in order to precisely project the outlook of the Global Power to Gas Market throughout the forecast period (2019–2027). Effective analytical tools like Porter's five forces and analysis are used in research to look at the benefits, drawbacks, opportunities, and dangers associated with entering new market segments. SWOT. The study focuses on potential growth opportunities and constraints that the leading industry participants might experience over the course of the full forecast period. To assist readers in developing successful investment plans, the research gives specific attention to rising business components, specialty industries, product launches, and brand promotions happening in the market. The global health crisis's impact on the market's overall growth is thoroughly examined in the research.

The most recent research study serves as a great example of how the worldwide Power to Gas market was thoroughly investigated. The study methodology, competitive environment, geographic segmentation, future developments, and technical innovation are all discussed. There is also a table of contents and a list of tables and figures. The worldwide disruption has impacted this industry in practically every manner. The most recent report, however, makes predictions about how the pandemic would affect this sector of the economy and examines the state of the market. Additionally, the analysis covered the key market segments and came to well-qualified conclusions regarding the industry's current state. The analysts' analysis of the global market has highlighted the elements influencing the market's overall growth.

The global Power to Gas Market will be worth USD 68.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity owing to rapid urbanization. Both the transportation and industrial sector has increasingly adopted renewable sources of energy. Moreover, the increasing preferences of the industrial segment towards cleaner sources of energy in order to reduce their dependency on fossil fuel-based power generation and be more energy efficient in the future is expected to drive the demand of the system over the forecast period.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

ITM Power, Hydrogenics, Siemens, Nel Hydrogen, McPhy Energy, MAN Energy Solutions, Carbotech, SoCalGas, Uniper, ThyssenKrupp

Because there are so many businesses in this sector, the global market for keywords is very consolidated. These businesses are renowned for making significant investments in R&D initiatives. Additionally, they own a sizeable amount of the market share overall, which restricts the entry of new companies into the industry. The analysis on the worldwide keyword market examines the clever strategies used by the top market competitors, including joint ventures, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2019, ITM Power introduced a new business division named ITM Motive. The division was introduced to operate a portfolio of stations refueling hydrogen in UK. The ITM Motive will be responsible for managing the energy storage and will operate a network of eight hydrogen refueling stations that will be publicly accessible.

The electrolysis segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period and accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The growing consumption of hydrogen in the transportation sector due to its higher efficiency and lower emission levels properties has resulted in the growth of the segment.

The Industrial segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to their increasing initiatives of utilizing cleaner sources of energy in order to be energy efficient in the future.

Europe region accounted for the largest market share of the Power to gas market in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The growth of the region is mainly due to the presence of the key market players like ITM Power, Siemens, McPhy Energy, and many others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Technology Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Methanation (Power-to- methane)

Electrolysis (Power-to- Hydrogen)

End-User Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Utilities

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Power to Gas market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Power to Gas in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Power to Gas in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Power to Gas?

