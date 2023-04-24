Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,245 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,249 in the last 365 days.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY; BGRYW) Investigation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RAAC) (“RAAC”), which merged with Berkshire Grey, Inc. ("Berkshire Grey" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BGRY; BGRYW) on July 22, 2021. Such investors who continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bgry.

The investigation concerns whether RAAC failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or hold Berkshire Grey shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bgry. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law Clerk and Clients Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.  The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY; BGRYW) Investigation

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more