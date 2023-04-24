ConnectWise Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

ConnectWise Wins Multiple Awards in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), today announced it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:



Market Leader: Cybersecurity Education - for Small to Medium Size Businesses (SMBs)

Market Leader: Cybersecurity Service Provider

Market Leader: Incident Response

Market Leader: Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Provider

Market Leader: SOC-as-a-Service



“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 11th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider,” said Raffael Marty, general manager, cybersecurity at ConnectWise. “We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading InfoSec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. ConnectWise is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ConnectWise is thrilled to be among this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

ConnectWise invites MSPs to join them at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2023, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that InfoSec knowledge is power.

