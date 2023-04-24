Telesign Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2023

Telesign Wins Publisher’s Choice Identity Verification in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign, the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, is proud to announce the company has won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine: Publisher’s Choice Identity Verification.



“We are honored to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Joe Burton, CEO of Telesign. “This award recognizes Telesign’s commitment to providing the world’s most trusted brands with cutting-edge solutions to secure onboarding, protect account integrity, and prevent fraud. As a leader in the industry, Telesign connects and defends companies and their customers in the digital economy, enabling Continuous Trust™.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Telesign is absolutely worthy of this this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Telesign is proud to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2023, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red-carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Telesign

Telesign provides Continuous Trust™ to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful machine learning and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence. Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on Twitter at @Telesign.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Telesign Media Inquiries

Lauren Ward, Senior Manager of PR

lward@telesign.com

+1 310-227-9801

CDM Media Inquiries:

Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com