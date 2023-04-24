The 70th Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival to be held in late April

MACAU, April 24 - The 70th Macau Grand Prix will be held in November this year. To give residents and tourists an early taste of the atmosphere of the Macau Grand Prix, the 70th Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival will take place at the Coloane Karting Track for the first time on 29-30 April 2023.

The Macau Grand Prix, an annual international major sporting event of the city, will be held on 11-12 and 16-19 November 2023. This year also marks the 70th edition of the Grand Prix. In order to allow residents and tourists to enjoy the thrilling atmosphere of the Macau Grand Prix in advance, as well as to deepen their understanding of the event, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee will host the 70th Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival at the Coloane Karting Track from 10 am to 6 pm on 29-30 April, which kicks off the festive activities for the Grand Prix this year.

The Coloane Karting Track is a training base for motorsport in Macao, which hosts karting races, driver training and staff training sessions every year, including the staff training for the Macau Grand Prix. Karting is also the cradle of motorsport, as many renowned racing drivers first started their career by joining karting races before moving up to other racing events. The Coloane Karting Track has been chosen to be the venue of the Family Carnival this year so as to allow the participants to experience the atmosphere of motor racing, enhance the knowledge and interests of the younger generation toward motorsport, and facilitate the inheritance of motorsport culture and spirits.

A karting experience activity is added to this edition of the Grand Prix - Family Carnival, which is open for onsite registration for individuals aged 18 or above and hold a light motor vehicle driving license. Places are on a first-come, first-served basis and reservations are not available. Other participants may take photos with the go-karts for commemoration. Besides, kids joining the Family Carnival can learn more about motorsport in a more dynamic manner by participating in interactive games as little kart racing drivers and crew members at the circuit. Participants also have a chance to win Grand Prix-themed souvenirs.

For the convenience of the general public, the organizer will arrange two shuttle bus routes, which will take residents and tourists to and back from the Coloane Karting Track, from the Macao Forum and Taipa Central Park (near Towers 9-11 of Nova City) respectively. The first shuttle bus is scheduled to depart at 9:30 am.

For more information, please visit the official Macau Grand Prix website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo, download the Macau Grand Prix mobile app, follow the Facebook, WeChat and Weibo accounts of the Macau Grand Prix, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.