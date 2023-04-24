Netsurion Wins Global Infosec Awards for MDR and XDR at 2023 RSA Conference

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading provider of Managed XDR, has been named a winner in three categories at the 11th annual Global Infosec Awards, hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). This includes being recognized as the Best Solution for Managed Detection and Response (MDR), a Hot Company in Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and a Next Gen MDR Service Provider.



“We are thrilled to be awarded for our contributions to the industry in both the XDR technology and MDR service categories,” said Aaron Branson, senior VP of marketing at Netsurion. “In today’s saturated cybersecurity market, we differentiate ourselves by leveraging our Managed Open XDR platform and MDR service to provide adaptive security operations tailored to each customer and partner.”

Netsurion's Open XDR platform unifies security telemetry for wider attack surface coverage and deeper threat detection facilitating faster incident response. Netsurion’s fully staffed 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) does the heavy lifting of continuous monitoring, proactive threat hunting and guided remediation.

XDR Hot Company: Netsurion Open XDR stands out in a crowded market due in part to its extensive library of data source integrations. This allows customers to protect all IT assets across their enterprise. Core to the platform’s efficacy is its native SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and UEBA (User and Entity Behavior Analytics) foundation.

Next Gen MDR Service Provider: Netsurion delivers managed threat detection and incident response services in either a co-managed or fully managed model, giving customers and partners the flexibility to tailor the service to their needs.

MDR Best Solution: Netsurion Managed XDR is the combination of technology and expertise that allows cybersecurity leaders and IT service providers to bolster their security posture in the most cost-effective way possible.

Netsurion has spearheaded the convergence of cybersecurity technology and service that is driving the market toward Managed XDR as the most effective and affordable way for small and mid-market businesses to solve their cybersecurity challenges.

“Netsurion embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The Global Infosec Awards are judged by CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH-certified security professionals. Voted is conducted based on the judges’ independent review of the company-submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

About Netsurion

Netsurion® delivers an adaptive managed security solution that integrates our XDR platform with your existing security investments and technology stack, easily scaling to fit your business needs. Netsurion's managed offering includes our 24x7 SOC that operates as your trusted cybersecurity partner, working closely with your IT team to strengthen your cybersecurity posture. Our solution delivers Managed Threat Protection so you can confidently focus on your core business.

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with a global team of security analysts and engineers, Netsurion is a leader in Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR). Learn more at netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

