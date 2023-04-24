Fruitful harvest — “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” culminates in success

MACAU, April 24 - 【MGTO】“Macao — Portugal investment and tourism presentation seminar” culminates in success

Starting from 15 April for trial operation, the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon”, organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), took place for eight consecutive days and culminated in success on 22 April. MGTO partnered with Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Cultural Affairs Bureau and the six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises in setting up various themed zones, in tandem with the spectacular video mapping show and multichannel marketing campaign. A great number of residents and visitors were attracted to the event for a fascinating experience of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +”.

The “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” represented Macao’s first overseas tourism promotional event after the pandemic. The event showcased Macao’s offer of innovative tourism elements in Lisbon, Portugal, in pursuit of international visitor market development for tourism and economic revival.

Dazzling mapping show garners great reputation

The captivating “Light Up Macao: Macao Tourism Video Mapping Show” were staged for 32 sessions on eight nights. Tens of thousands of spectators were drawn to enjoy the show, which earned great applause at the end of each projection every night. The mapping show garnered great reputation with an increasing number of spectators every day. The project dazzled as the first overseas presence of the mega extravaganza “Light up Macao” held by MGTO in Macao. Images were projected upon the facades of major architecture at the Square of Commerce, Lisbon’s landmark, to showcase Macao’s tourism elements and unique strengths for residents.

Exhibition visitors enjoy check-in moments

The “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Exhibition in Lisbon” was also held at the Square of Commerce. IPIM, Cultural Affairs Bureau and the six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises were invited to join hands with MGTO in setting up various non-gaming themed zones/booths and installations for destination branding. The booths were housed by redesigned cargo containers thoughtfully decorated by various exhibitors. Locals and European visitors were attracted for check-in moments and a first-hand experience of Macao’s vibrant scene. The exhibition sparked potential visitors’ interest in Macao.

Multi-channel destination branding

During the event, the organizer rolled out an online-offline marketing campaign through multiple channels. Many media from Macao and based in Portugal were attracted to cover the event. In addition, through the leading media platforms in Portugal and the influence of KOLs, the event was promoted more extensively online to manifest Macao’s “tourism +” integration and brand Macao more deeply as a top-choice destination.

Presentation seminar engages enthusiastic participants

MGTO and IPIM jointly held the “Macao — Portugal investment and tourism presentation seminar” in Portugal on 19 April (local time) to present Macao’s strengths in tourism and investment to Portuguese’s travel trade. The seminar featured a business networking session as well. Over 220 participants including government officials and industry delegates of tourism, trade and commerce from Portugal, Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin participated in the seminar enthusiastically. The delegates from both sides keenly connected and discussed business opportunities. The Macao’s travel trade participants confirmed the positive results of the seminar.

Reach the market of Europe through the promotional gateway – Lisbon

Through a diversity of ways, the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” capitalized on Lisbon, Portugal as a gateway to promote Macao more widely to potential visitors in Europe, rebranding the destination in more visitor markets. In the future, in parallel with the SAR Government’s development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification, MGTO will strive to foster the concerted development of the tourism and other related industries, continuously deepen cross-sector integration of “tourism +” and further expand the range of international visitor markets.