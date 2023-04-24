JumpCloud Wins Next Gen SMB Award at RSA Conference 2023

Recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine with Prestigious Global InfoSec Award for Next Gen SMB Cybersecurity Award in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA 2023

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has won the Global InfoSec Award for Next Gen SMB from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. The 2023 Global InfoSec Awards honored global innovators in the information security (InfoSec) space who have unique and compelling technologies. The Open Directory Platform offered by JumpCloud stood out among a pool of other InfoSec solutions submitted by candidates ranging in size from startups to public companies. The judges — CISSP, FMDHS, CEH certified security professionals — cast their votes after independent reviews of the JumpCloud website and materials.



“Now more than ever, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are looking for an approach to securing employees’ identities and their devices that’s simple for IT admins to manage, easy for users to navigate, and doesn’t have an enterprise price tag,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “We’re passionate about anticipating the needs of the SME community and providing a flexible, robust, and cost-effective solution for admins who have been overlooked by enterprise solutions or left to cobble together a number of disparate point solutions for a minimally viable identity approach. We’re grateful for the industry professionals who honored JumpCloud as the Next Gen SMB solution, and also for the growing number of SMEs turning to our open directory platform.”





“JumpCloud embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Additional Resources for IT Admins

The Path to Secure Password Management , a whitepaper detailing how hybrid password managers simplify collaboration, let users easily manage passwords across all their devices, and improve IT control and visibility.

, a whitepaper detailing how hybrid password managers simplify collaboration, let users easily manage passwords across all their devices, and improve IT control and visibility. JumpCloud for MSPs , an overview of how JumpCloud provides MSPs an Open Directory Platform for delivering modern IT services that are identity centric, cloud native, and vendor agnostic.

, an overview of how JumpCloud provides MSPs an Open Directory Platform for delivering modern IT services that are identity centric, cloud native, and vendor agnostic. Zero Trust Demystified , a small to medium-sized enterprise’s guide to Zero Trust and actionable tips for successful implementation.

, a small to medium-sized enterprise’s guide to Zero Trust and actionable tips for successful implementation. JumpCloud Android Enterprise Mobility Managemen t , an overview of the key features and benefits of the JumpCloud Android EMM solution.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

