Aerospace Robotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

The aerospace robotics market was valued at US$3.00 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Increasing Demand for Space Exploration and Commercial Space Activities

Increasing demand for space exploration and commercial space activities is a major driver of the aerospace robotics market. With the emergence of new space companies and the expansion of existing ones, there is a growing need for robots that can perform tasks in space. These tasks range from simple maintenance activities to complex missions like asteroid mining and space tourism. As a result, the demand for sophisticated robotics systems is expected to increase in the coming years.

The use of robots in space has many advantages over human labour, including the ability to operate in harsh and hazardous environments, the ability to perform repetitive tasks with high precision, and the ability to work in zero-gravity conditions. Additionally, robots are not subject to the same physical limitations as humans, making them ideal for space exploration and commercial space activities.

The increasing demand for space exploration and commercial space activities is being driven by a number of factors, including the need for new sources of energy and resources, the desire for scientific discovery, and the potential for economic growth. As a result, governments and private companies around the world are investing heavily in space exploration and commercial space activities, which is creating new opportunities for the aerospace robotics industry.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Aerospace Robotics Market?

The pandemic has led to an increased focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness in the aerospace industry. This trend is driving the development of new technologies and materials that offer lower emissions and greater efficiency, such as electric and hybrid aircraft. The aerospace robotics market is expected to play a key role in the development of these technologies, with robotic systems being used in the production and operation of more sustainable aircraft and spacecraft.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the aerospace robotics market. While the pandemic has led to short-term disruptions and reduced demand, it has also accelerated the adoption of unmanned systems and increased focus on sustainability in the aerospace industry. These trends are expected to drive growth in the aerospace robotics market in the long term.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 314-page report provides 119 tables and 158 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the aerospace robotics market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Aerospace Robotics. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, payload, components, application, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing aerospace robotics market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Need for Efficient and Cost-Effective Solutions for Space Missions

The aerospace robotics market is being driven by the growing need for efficient and cost-effective solutions for space missions. Space missions are typically expensive and require a high level of precision and accuracy. The use of robots in space can help reduce costs and improve the efficiency of space missions, by reducing the need for human labor and increasing the accuracy and precision of operations. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, as governments and private companies seek to reduce costs and improve the efficiency of space missions, while also improving the safety and success of these missions.

Rising Safety Concerns in Space and Aviation Operations

Rising safety concerns in space and aviation operations are also driving the growth of the aerospace robotics market. Space and aviation operations can be highly risky and dangerous, and the use of robots can help improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents.

Robots can be used to perform tasks that are too dangerous for humans, such as inspecting and repairing spacecraft, conducting maintenance on satellites, and performing high-risk activities such as spacewalks. Additionally, robots can be used to monitor and control critical systems, reducing the risk of human error and increasing the reliability and safety of space and aviation operations.

With the increasing complexity of space and aviation operations, the demand for advanced robotics technologies is expected to grow in the coming years. Governments and private companies around the world are investing in the development of robotics technologies to improve the safety and efficiency of space and aviation operations, driving the growth of the aerospace robotics market.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Growing Demand for Small Satellite and CubeSat Technologies

One of the key opportunities in the aerospace robotics market is the growing demand for small satellite and CubeSat technologies. These satellites are smaller and lighter than traditional satellites, making them easier and more cost-effective to launch and operate. This has led to an increase in the number of small satellite and CubeSat missions, particularly in the commercial space sector.

Aerospace robotics technologies, such as robotic arms and grippers, can play a critical role in the design and deployment of small satellites and CubeSats. For example, robotic arms can be used to assemble small satellites and CubeSats in orbit, reducing the need for complex launch vehicles and ground-based assembly processes. Robotic grippers can also be used to handle and manipulate small satellites and CubeSats during launch and deployment.

Expansion of the Commercial Space Industry, Which Is Creating New Opportunities for the Deployment of Aerospace Robotic Systems

The expansion of the commercial space industry is creating new opportunities for the deployment of aerospace robotic systems. As private companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic increasingly enter the market, there is a growing demand for cost-effective and reliable solutions to support their space exploration and commercial activities. Robotics systems can play a crucial role in this industry by enabling tasks such as satellite deployment, space station maintenance, and planetary exploration.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the aerospace robotics market are ABB Ltd., Boston Dynamics, Comau, Electroimpact, FANUC Corporation, Festo SE & Co. KG, Gudel AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Kuka AG, MTorres Group, Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited, Stäubli International AG, Swisslog Holding AG, Universal Robots, Yaskawa Electric Corporation. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

29 Nov 2022, The KUKA Hygienic Oil (HO) portfolio is growing: the new KR 3 D1200 performs a variety of pick-and-place tasks at previously unheard-of speeds. It can now move up to 6 kg of food, medicine, or electronic parts with pinpoint accuracy. The KR 3 D1200 has a rated payload of 3 kg but is designed to handle loads up to 6 kg. As a result, it is one of the most powerful delta robots on the market.

12 Dec 2022, The SWIFTITM CRB 1300 industrial collaborative robot from ABB bridges the gap between industrial and collaborative robots. The SWIFTI CRB 1300 can be used in a wide range of production and product handling applications, from machine tending and palletizing to pick-and-place and assembly. It combines class-leading speed and accuracy with an expanded load handling capability of up to 11kg.

