Kvass Market Value Projected To Expand By 2030: Future Demand And Business Opportunities | Carlsberg Group, Bryanskpivo

Increasing demand for functional beverages and growing concern about the health is likely to upsurge the growth of the kvass market.

Surge in influence of social media, growth in millennial population, rise in consumer awareness, and change in consumer preferences drive the growth of the global kvass market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kvass is especially popular in Russia. It is made from rye bread. Rye bread is a type of bread made with various proportions of flour from rye grain. It can be light or dark in color. Kvass is made by the natural fermentation of bread, such as wheat, rye, or barley, and sometimes flavored using fruit, berries, raisins, or birch sap. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟔,𝟐𝟑𝟏.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in influence of social media, growth in millennial population, rise in consumer awareness, and change in consumer preferences drive the growth of the global kvass market. However, availability of substitute products and threat of counterfeit kvass drink hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of e-commerce and rise in demand for the premium drinks in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

According to the kvass market analysis, the kvass market segmented into flavor type, packaging type, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of flavor type, the market is categorized into apple, lemon, cherry, mint, beets, strawberry and others. By packaging type, it is bifurcated into bottle, can and others. Depending on price point, it is segregated into premium and mass. As per distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket, convenience store, e-commerce, food service and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Poland, Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, EU5 and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South-East Asia, Australia, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the Kvass industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include All Stars Beverages, Bryanskpivo, Carlsberg Group, Coca-Cola Company, Gubernija, Kvass Beverages LLC, Maltra Foods, Ochakovo, PepsiCo, Inc. and Piebalgas alus.

According to the kvass market trends, on the basis of flavor type, lemon segment was accounted for second highest share global kvass market is expected to sustain its share throughout kvass market forecast period. Lemon flavored drinks are majorly preferred as it refreshes the mood and provide instant energy. Furthermore, lemon flavored beverages has various health benefits such as it promotes hydration, provide vitamin C a primary antioxidant that helps protect cells from damaging free radicals and it supports weight loss. Thus, these above factors promote people to have lemon flavored kvass during the forecast period.

Trade restrictions imposed by several countries across the globe to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected global logistics and transportation, which has affected on the kvass market. Restrictions have had a direct impact on the food and beverage supply chain with the tightening of transportation and port capacities whilst also leading to an increase in shipping and freight costs. Furthermore, this has resulted in the shortage of food and beverage supply, which is likely leading to choked production and affected availability of food & beverage products at retail level. Thus, Covid-19 has disturbed the whole value chain and supply chain of the kvass market, which in turn negatively impacted the growth of the product market.

According to the packaging type, the can segment is estimated to reach $2,315.00 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.0%. Kvass cans are no longer made of tin or steel, rather these are made of aluminum. Cans are airtight and hermetically sealed, preventing oxygen from damaging the kvass. They are impervious to the damaging effects of light and store kvass just as well as glass bottles. Since the inside of can is coated with a water-based polymer, it prevents the kvass from coming in contact with the aluminum; thereby, retaining it flavor and taste. Aluminum cans are lightweight thus provide ease of transportation.

