Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Size, Share, Leading Players, Development, Trend, and Forecast Until 2032
Market Size – USD 366.5 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand for advanced veterinary dental equipment
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary dental equipment market size was USD 366.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of companion animals is a key factor driving market revenue growth. The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and Humane Society estimate that between 3.5 and 4.1 million dogs and cats are adopted each year in the U.S.. As millennial and Generation Z consumers reached adulthood, they embraced their pet-owning and pet-loving lifestyles far more than their predecessors. In 2020, households headed by millennials account for roughly 60% of pet ownership, while households headed by baby boomers account for roughly 30%.
The most current market research report from Emergen Research, which focuses on the global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, provides in-depth analysis of each of the market's major segments. The research on the global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market include information on market size, revenue growth rate, industry data, revenue splits by regional markets, gross margins, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights a number of other micro- and macroeconomic factors, including the most important drivers, opportunities, trends, difficulties, supply and demand ratios, production and consumption patterns, stringent regulatory frameworks, and a wide range of other factors.
In addition, increasing prevalence of veterinary dental disorder is another key factor driving market revenue growth. Dental health is important for pets overall health and behavior; therefore, a yearly dental check-up is recommended. Prevention is the most important factor in managing dental disorders, so cleaning plaque formation with regular teeth cleaning and brushing is essential. According to AVMA, by the age of three, approximately 70% of cats and 80% of dogs have some form of periodontal disease. Calculus, gingivitis, gum disease, and tooth fractures are all common oral problems in pets.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1737
Competitive Landscape:
The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Veterinary Dental Equipment market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Veterinary Dental Equipment market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.
The leading market contenders listed in the report are:
Dentalaire, International, iM3Vet Pty Ltd., Dispomed Ltd, Midmark Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, MIA Animal Health, Acteon Group, Cislak International, Inc., CBI Dental, and Henri Schein, Inc.
Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Highlights:
Regional demand estimation and forecast
Product Mix Matrix
R&D Analysis
Cost-Benefit Analysis
Pre-commodity pricing volatility
Supply chain optimization analysis
Technological updates analysis
Raw Material Sourcing Strategy
Competitive Analysis
Mergers & Acquisitions
Location Quotients Analysis
Carbon Footprint Analysis
Patent Analysis
Vendor Management
Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:
Company Profiles
Gross Revenue
Profit margins
Product sales trends
Product pricing
Industry Analysis
Sales & distribution channels
Regional Segmentation:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Key Points Covered in This Section:
Regional contribution
Estimated revenue generation
Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments
An expected rise in market share
Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate
To Visit Full Study of Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-dental-equipment-market
Some Key Highlights From the Report
The equipment segment accounted for largest share in the global healthcare digital twin market in 2022. This is owing to associated benefits in oral examination, rising acceptance by veterinary practitioners, and increasing therapeutic options by making 50% of teeth below the gum line visible.
The small animals segment revenue is expected to register largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to rising prevalence of periodontal disease in dogs. According to Humane Society of the U.S. data, approximately 61.3 million homes in the U.S. had at least one pet dog. Early detection and treatment are critical because they prevent illnesses from worsening and causing discomfort or long-term health issues.
The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to increasing adoption of pets, technological advancements, and presence of key players in this region.
Market Overview:
The report bifurcates the Veterinary Dental Equipment market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Equipment
Hand Instrument
Consumables
Adjuvants
Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Large Animal
Small Animal
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Hospitals & Clinics
Academic Institute
Others
Get An Impressive Discount On This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1737
Key reasons to buy the Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Veterinary Dental Equipment market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.
Request Customization as per your specific requirement @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1737
Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.
Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:
interventional cardiology market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interventional-cardiology-market
small modular reactor market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-modular-reactor-market
cell-free dna testing market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-free-dna-market
smart glass market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-glass-market
biometrics market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biometrics-market
diabetic care market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diabetic-care-market
human centric lighting market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-centric-lighting-market
needle coke market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needle-coke-market
automated breast ultrasound market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automated-breast-ultrasound-market
direct-to-consumer genetic testing market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn