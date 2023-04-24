Valent BioSciences Announces the Retirement of Ted Melnik and Promotion of Salman Mir

Valent BioSciences LLC, a global leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of highly effective, low-risk, environmentally compatible technologies and products for agriculture, public health, and forest health, announces the retirement of President and CEO Ted Melnik, effective July 2023. In addition, Salman Mir, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and CEO, also effective July 2023.

Melnik joined Valent BioSciences in 2013 as Chief Operating Officer and was promoted to his current position in 2022. During his 10-year tenure at Valent BioSciences, Melnik oversaw significant company growth through business acquisitions, including Mycorrhizal Applications, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., the Canadian forestry business of AEF Global Inc., and FBSciences Holdings, Inc.

Other business milestones that he directed include the construction of Valent BioSciences' biorational manufacturing facility in Osage, Iowa, as well as the opening of the Biorational Research Center and Global Headquarters in Libertyville, Illinois. Some of the key product launches over this period include VectoPrime® Biological Larvicide, LEAP® Bacterial Disease Management Biological Insecticide, AVEO™ EZ Nematicide, InGrain™ Plant Growth Regulator, and Accede® Plant Growth Regulator.

"I want to thank Ted for his many invaluable contributions to the organization during the past 10 years," said Nobuaki Mito, Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. "Not only has he elevated Valent BioSciences' global industry leadership position, but he has left his imprint on the company in numerous areas – from acquisitions, investments in new facilities, and the launch of new products to the many different people he taught and mentored. Although Ted will be greatly missed, he has established a strong business foundation for continued growth and success."

In his new role as President and CEO of the company, Mir will be responsible for overseeing the entire spectrum of global activities at Valent BioSciences. He has extensive experience in sales, marketing, operations, and business development roles with several major global crop protection companies.

Mir joined Valent BioSciences in 2012 as Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Management, where he was responsible for leading the company's global marketing and commercial activities. In 2016, he moved to Sumitomo Chemical's AgroSolutions Division International (ASDI) for an overseas assignment. During his tenure there, he was Head of AgroSolutions Division International (Asia Pacific) and General Manager Sumitomo Chemical Asia (SCA). He returned to the U.S. in 2019 to serve as Chief Operating Officer of Valent BioSciences subsidiary Pace International LLC in Wapato, Washington. In early 2021, he began leading the Global Sustainable Solutions Business Unit (SSBU) team in partnership with Sumitomo Chemical affiliates around the world and also assumed the new position of Chief Commercial Officer for Valent BioSciences. He was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2022.

Mir holds an undergraduate Veterinary Sciences degree from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and earned his master's degree in Business Administration from Lahore University of Management Sciences, Pakistan.

"Salman's elevation to President and CEO will provide a seamless transition for our business, employees, and customers," said Mito. "I am confident that he will continue discovering exciting new business opportunities and guide Valent BioSciences to even more successes as a global leader in biorational products in the years ahead. I appreciate all of Salman's past accomplishments and congratulate him on his well-earned new role."

About Valent BioSciences LLC

