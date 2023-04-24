Hummingbird® Facilities Earn Top Ratings in BRCGS Food Safety Standard Audits

Certifications enable Hummingbird to provide digitally printed corrugated for agriculture, other customers throughout U.S.

Hummingbird® digital print solutions, a division of Georgia-Pacific, today released that its suburban Phoenix, Arizona, facility earned an AA rating in an announced BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard audit. The plant, which produces digital preprint for corrugated packaging, earned the highest rating for an announced audit just months after Hummingbird's West Chester, Ohio, plant earned the top rating of AA+ during its unannounced BRCGS audit.

The joint BRCGS ratings create synergy between Hummingbird's facilities and enable the company to produce and ship packaging products to food, beverage, agriculture and consumer products customers cost effectively anywhere in the United States. Although Hummingbird's product is solely an external liner that does not come into contact with food, certifying the process and procedures provides customers with an extra measure of confidence.

"This exceptional rating is a true value-add that will allow us to seamlessly service our FMCG customers nationwide," said Robert Seay, vice president of Hummingbird's digital print solutions. "Knowing that the certification is valued by our customers, we were glad to pursue it and confirm the food safety of our packaging operations."

For nearly 25 years, the BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard has set the benchmark for food safety, performing the most rigorous examinations with the highest trained auditors, delivering the most rigorous third-party certification. This accreditation has been adopted by more than 22,000 sites in more than 130 countries. The food safety standard is accepted by 70% of the top 10 global retailers, 60% of the top 10 quick-service restaurants, and 50% of the top 25 manufacturers.

About Hummingbird

Georgia-Pacific's Hummingbird® digital print solutions provide a range of digitally printed corrugated packaging for consumer-packaged goods, electronics and food and beverage brands across North America. Hummingbird's digital offerings include corrugated shelf-ready packaging (SRP), food trays, large-format boxes, e-commerce solutions, and volume displays (POP). For more information, visit: GPHummingbird.com, GPCorrugated.com, or GP.com.

About Georgia-Pacific Corrugated

Georgia-Pacific offers a full range of innovative, customer-focused packaging solutions that help brand owners tell their story in a way that is as unique and compelling as their product. A commitment to building a better box for customers is demonstrated through an ongoing focus on safety, sustainability and consistent quality in manufacturing high graphic and traditional corrugated packaging. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated operations across the country offer a range of products and services, including CubeLogic®, Greenshield®, Litho-Corr™ and Brand Ready Packaging®. The company's Innovation Institute® simulates retail and packaging environments, allowing customers to experience sustainable innovation and novel package design solutions in action. For more information, visit www.gpcorrugated.com.

