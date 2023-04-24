Baxter Auto Group to Make Significant Investments in Employee Benefits

Omaha, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - Baxter Auto Group, one of the largest automotive retailers in the country, has announced an estimated additional investment of more than $10 million in the next five years to contribute to the company's overall employee experience.

Some of the highlighted investments include:

Best-in-class medical plan coverage , with HSA-based plans and a new PPO copay plan option, both including notably reduced deductibles and out of pocket maximums .

, with HSA-based plans and a new PPO copay plan option, both including . Significantly reduced employee premiums for medical coverage that start as low as $26.60 per month for employee-only coverage.

for employee-only coverage. Flexible work arrangements for eligible positions. Examples in eligible locations may include 4-day work weeks, schedules with no Saturdays for main line technicians, work-from-home opportunities, and expanded vacation, including flexible vacation for exempt employees and expanded accrual-based vacation for non-exempt employees.

for eligible positions. Examples in eligible locations may include 4-day work weeks, schedules with no Saturdays for main line technicians, work-from-home opportunities, and expanded vacation, including and expanded accrual-based vacation for non-exempt employees. Four weeks of paid parental leave .

. For eligible employees, the company is offering 401k benefits starting the first of the month following hire date with 100% vesting of the 401k Plan company match after just one year of service.

Baxter is also providing expanded voluntary benefits, including identity theft, legal, and pet insurance. Further, the company is putting a heightened focus on leadership and growth by introducing leadership development training for all employees following the philosophy of "everyone is a leader" and a new performance and growth check-in process for employees and people managers to better enable employee growth and development.

Mickey Anderson, CEO of Baxter Auto, stated, "Our Vision is to be the retailer that best delivers the most remarkable employee and guest experiences. We believe that success starts with our employee experience, and these investments are essential to that long-term vision."

In addition to the investments, the company also offers eight paid holidays, having added Juneteenth as a recognized holiday in 2022 and expanded bereavement leave in 2022.

Anderson added. "In a time of increased inflationary pressures and strong employment in our markets, we believe it's important for us to invest in our employees. It's the right thing to do for our employees, our customers, and our communities."

