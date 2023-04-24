US Digestive Health celebrates the opening of new gastroenterology office in Collegeville, PA.

US Digestive Health’s Collegeville location expands access to gastrointestinal-specific healthcare through enhanced patient care, prevention and treatment of digestive health disorders

/EIN News/ -- EXTON, Pa., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology (GI) practices in the nation, celebrated the opening of its newest gastroenterology office space in Collegeville, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 20. An open house for referring physicians and other attendees took place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. following the opening at 100 Springhouse Drive, Suite 205, Collegeville, Pennsylvania.



USDH is a trusted provider of gastroenterology services, committed to improving the digestive health and well-being of its patients. The new location in Collegeville offers a range of services, including management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and other gastrointestinal conditions.

The open house featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the facility and the opportunity to meet Dr. Eren Taydas, MD, and Advanced Practice Provider Shiny Parambath, CRNP, who will both practice at the Collegeville office, as well as Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health.

"We are thrilled to open our newest gastroenterology office in Collegeville and to offer our expert care to patients in the area,” said Tillinger. “Our team is committed to improving community access to the highest-quality digestive care and to helping patients achieve optimal GI health."

"As US Digestive Health expands its presence in the Collegeville community, our dedicated medical professionals are excited to provide expert care in a community healthcare setting," said Taydas. “I am privileged to offer patients this level of healthcare through deepened insights into the care, treatment and prevention of digestive health disorders.”

To schedule an appointment, please visit the USDH website or call us at (484) 763-3770. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and the 3rd largest in the United States.

USDH was formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of 31 locations, 17 ambulatory surgery centers, over 200 GI providers, and more than 1000 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

Media Contact:

Lauren Stralo

PR Supervisor

lstralo@levlane.com

www.levlane.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3efcd17e-a315-4df0-8ec8-b9b9e4fbcb16