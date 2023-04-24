Low Light Imaging Market Overview – Global Industry Trends, Forecasted Growth Rate And Major Driver As Per The Business Research Company's Low Light Imaging Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s latest Low Light Imaging Global Market Report 2023, the low-light imaging industry worldwide is anticipated to expand from $11 billion in 2022 to $12.3 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. The low-light imaging sector is predicted to increase at a CAGR of more than 11%, reaching a market size of $19 billion by 2027. Asia-Pacific region held the largest low light imaging market share in 2022.



The low light imaging market is predicted to benefit from the swift adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in automobiles, as per the report. ADAS is a term used to describe electronic devices in cars that utilize cutting-edge technologies to assist drivers. To keep up with the increasing demand for vehicle safety, ADAS necessitates low-light image sensors with enhanced functionality, resulting in increased demand for low-light imaging.

For example, a report by Autoglass® & Allglass, a prominent UK-based vehicle glass repair and replacement service, predicted that nearly 85% of all vehicles built worldwide in 2022 will have some form of automated driving by 2025. Consequently, the rapid adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive sector is driving the growth of the low-light imaging industry.

The low light imaging market research highlights that an increase in product innovation has become a popular trend in the low-light imaging industry. Leading corporations in the low light imaging industry are developing unique products to strengthen their position in the market.

In 2022, for example, STMicroelectronics, a Switzerland-based firm that offers manufacturing services for electronic products such as semiconductors, multimedia devices, power applications, and sensors, unveiled the VB56G4A, a 1.5-megapixel global shutter image sensor designed for monitoring drivers in vehicles. The VB56G4A is distinguished by its automotive compliance, ultra-compact size, global shutter architecture, the 3D stacked sensor at 40 and 65 nm, 2.61 mm x 2.61 mm BSI (backside illuminated) pixel, and 1.5-megapixel monochrome sensor (1124 x 1364), among other features.

The low light imaging market analysis further provides in-depth insights on trends and strategies that low-light imaging companies should adopt to monetize on the consistent growth the market.

The Business Research Company recommends companies in the low light imaging market continue to innovate and improve their product offerings while also considering the impact of economic and geopolitical factors on the market. The low light imaging market report’s detailed competitor analysis will help players benchmark their position in the market and also identify potential opportunities for strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions.

Low Light Imaging Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the low light imaging market size, low light imaging market segments, low light imaging market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

