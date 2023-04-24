Deadline coming up! Application period for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts closes April 30

A reminder to big game hunters that Sunday, April 30 is the deadline to apply for any moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts. Folks can apply for one of these three species in a year, and those who apply for a moose, sheep or goat hunt are ineligible for most deer, elk and pronghorn controlled hunt drawings.

Please note that Fish and Game staff will be unavailable Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 to assist with questions or corrections for applications. If assistance is needed, please contact our Licenses office no later than Friday, April 28.

Hunters can apply online or at any Fish and Game office, license vendor or by telephone by calling (800) 554-8685.

Hunters are reminded that Fish and Game no longer accepts mail-in applications, and that moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt tags are excluded from designation by any parent or grandparent to their minor child or grandchild.

Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts remain unchanged for nonresident hunters, who can still apply, and are limited to no more than 10 percent of the total number of tags for each species.

To apply for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts, each applicant must possess a 2023 Idaho hunting or combination license. There is a nonrefundable application fee of $16.75 for residents and $45.75 for nonresidents. Moose, sheep and goat hunt applicants must pay the tag fee along with the application fee when they apply. The total application fees for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat are:

Residents under Price Lock: $183.50

Residents without Price Lock: $216.50

Nonresidents: $2,672.50

Moose, sheep and goat drawing results will be online in early June. Tag fees will be refunded to those who did not draw, but not the hunting license or application fees.

A person is allowed to apply for one of these three species in a year, and those who apply for a moose, sheep or goat hunt are ineligible for most deer, elk and pronghorn controlled hunt drawings. For more details, see page 37 of the rules booklet.

For more information, review the 2023-2024 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Seasons and Rules brochure, which is available online or at Fish and Game offices and license vendors.

Moose, sheep and goat tags are among Idaho’s most coveted hunts, and also among the most successful for harvest.

In 2022 hunter success was:

Moose: 76%

Sheep: 75%

Goat: 83%

Statewide tag numbers

Moose hunters are reminded that in addition to the controlled hunts, there are four moose tags available through Fish and Game's Super Hunt program, or on Page 28 of the 2023-24 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Seasons and Rules booklet. The deadline for entries for the first Super Hunt drawing is May 31.