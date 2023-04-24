HIP Video Promo presents: Bruce Sudano and Valerie Simpson team up for "Two Bleeding Hearts" music video

Bruce Sudano and Valerie Simpson have shared "Two Bleeding Hearts", a masterclass in the journey from heartache to hope & healing.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Originally just a humble kid from Brooklyn, singer-songwriter Bruce Sudano has become a magnetic presence in music. In a career spanning six decades, he’s made a name for himself with solo projects and bands such as Brooklyn Dreams and Alive N Kickin’. He’s also written songs for stars like Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and his late wife, disco superstar Donna Summer. At age 74, his songs still speak to all generations, especially sung in his timeless gravelly voice. Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson was born on the other end of the Big Apple, in the Bronx. Showing early promise as a songwriter, her career took off when she met her late husband, Nickolas Ashford, and they formed Ashford & Simpson. While performing worldwide, the duo also penned tunes for artists like Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Marvin Gaye. Together, Sudano and Simpson combine their insights from illustrious careers to create masterpieces of touching and sophisticated songs.

Here on their new single, “Two Bleeding Hearts,” Sudano and Simpson serve us a masterclass in the journey from heartache to hope and healing. Over Simpson’s keys and Sudano’s strings, the duo somberly reflects on the calm after stormy lovers’ quarrels, how all you want to do is move on from the pain.

The music video for “Two Bleeding Hearts” features a classic and tasteful performance by the power duo. Sharing the spotlight, we encounter the pair performing together in an intimate space. Seemingly at one with each other and their instruments, this video is a special treat for aspiring artists and casual listeners alike.

