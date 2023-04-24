Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,124 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón Appointed for a Historic Two-Year Second Term

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden has appointed Ada Limón to serve a two-year second term as the nation’s 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry.

The act of Congress establishing the poet laureate position states that the Librarian may appoint a laureate “for one- or two-year terms.” This is the first time a laureate will serve the longer option. Limón’s second term will begin in September 2023 and conclude in April 2025.

Click here for more information.

 

You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

You just read:

Latest News: U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón Appointed for a Historic Two-Year Second Term

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more