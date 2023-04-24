Latest News: U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón Appointed for a Historic Two-Year Second Term

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden has appointed Ada Limón to serve a two-year second term as the nation’s 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry.

The act of Congress establishing the poet laureate position states that the Librarian may appoint a laureate “for one- or two-year terms.” This is the first time a laureate will serve the longer option. Limón’s second term will begin in September 2023 and conclude in April 2025.

