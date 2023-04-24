Latest News: U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón Appointed for a Historic Two-Year Second Term

There were 2,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,124 in the last 365 days.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden has appointed Ada Limón to serve a two-year second term as the nation’s 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry.
The act of Congress establishing the poet laureate position states that the Librarian may appoint a laureate “for one- or two-year terms.” This is the first time a laureate will serve the longer option. Limón’s second term will begin in September 2023 and conclude in April 2025.
