Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,124 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture on Tourism Week in Canada

CANADA, April 24 - Hon. Cory Deagle, minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture issued the following statement recognizing Tourism Week in Canada, April 24-30, 2023:

“Tourism Week in Canada is an opportunity to recognize the tourism industry’s economic, social and cultural importance to our country.

Here on Prince Edward Island, our world-class hospitality, unique tourism product and spirited tourism operators and businesses have created an experience for visitors that you can’t get anywhere else.

Growing Prince Edward Island into a multi-season, year-round destination is a top priority and it will challenge us to do things differently and consider ways to bring tourism on the Island from what it has always been, to what it could be.

I ask all Islanders to join me in supporting our local tourism operators and businesses this week in any way you can – whether it be booking a staycation, purchasing a gift card, dining in their restaurant, or buying tickets to a show.

As part of the national campaign, the Province of Prince Edward Island’s Provincial Administration Building will be lit in green.”

Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport & Culture
902-314-2753
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Statement by Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture on Tourism Week in Canada

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more