Statement by Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture on Tourism Week in Canada

CANADA, April 24 - Hon. Cory Deagle, minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture issued the following statement recognizing Tourism Week in Canada, April 24-30, 2023:

“Tourism Week in Canada is an opportunity to recognize the tourism industry’s economic, social and cultural importance to our country.

Here on Prince Edward Island, our world-class hospitality, unique tourism product and spirited tourism operators and businesses have created an experience for visitors that you can’t get anywhere else.

Growing Prince Edward Island into a multi-season, year-round destination is a top priority and it will challenge us to do things differently and consider ways to bring tourism on the Island from what it has always been, to what it could be.

I ask all Islanders to join me in supporting our local tourism operators and businesses this week in any way you can – whether it be booking a staycation, purchasing a gift card, dining in their restaurant, or buying tickets to a show.

As part of the national campaign, the Province of Prince Edward Island’s Provincial Administration Building will be lit in green.”