GTreasury Announces the Vision 2023 Conference for Treasury and Finance Professionals

The annual conference brings GTreasury users together to explore and discuss the latest technologies and best practices for optimized cash forecasting, liquidity, risk management, and more

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced Vision 2023, the company’s annual user conference. Aptly themed this year around “Navigating Change,” Vision 2023’s mission is to connect treasury and finance professionals with the strategic outlook and technology acumen it takes to thrive during an uncertain economy. Vision 2023 takes place at the Swissotel in Chicago from Sunday, April 30th through Wednesday, May 3rd. Register here.



The Vision 2023 agenda is built to ensure attendees will return to their organizations with a clear understanding of modern treasury best practices and how to optimize critical processes with technology and automation. The program includes ample opportunities for treasury and finance professionals to network and learn not just from GTreasury, but from one another. Attendees should expect particular depth around cash management and forecasting, risk management, inter-company netting, and hedging in the face of a rapidly changing and unpredictable global landscape.

Vision 2023 speakers and intra-conference events are organized around three themes that collectively offer fresh perspectives for achieving optimal treasury operations. These themes include:

“Navigating accelerated change” – exploring topics such as acquisition integration, international expansions, risk management, strategic-driven growth, and market and economic outlooks.

– exploring topics such as acquisition integration, international expansions, risk management, strategic-driven growth, and market and economic outlooks. “It's all about interoperability and connectivity” – deeper understanding as to how a single treasury and risk management platform can unlock CFOs and Treasurers ability to scale and create strategic advantages.

– deeper understanding as to how a single treasury and risk management platform can unlock CFOs and Treasurers ability to scale and create strategic advantages. “Putting it together” – exploring peer-to-peer success stories, best practices, actionable insights, managing accelerated volume, and leveraging acquired expertise.



Vision 2023’s industry keynote on “Effectively Managing Adversity in Challenging Landscapes” will be delivered by Jeff B. Evans, author of Climbing Through Storms. Other treasury leaders delivering talks on how they have achieved treasury transformation and modernization at scale will include Catherine Portman, VP Treasurer at Palo Alto Networks; Priya Kurian, AVP, Treasury Operations and Risk Management at Canadian Tire; and Chris Swiss, VP, Treasurer at Micro Focus.

Vision 2023 also offers networking events, client awards, and the ultimate client celebration party—the Tiki & Treasury Party—at a speakeasy tiki bar. In addition to gaining new insights that inform critical business decisions during this time of accelerated change, Vision 2023 attendees will also have opportunities to earn valuable CPE credits during the educational breakouts.

“Treasury professionals continue to navigate choppy waters and rapid sea changes when it comes to current and forecasted economic turmoil,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO, GTreasury. “Vision 2023 gives treasurers an opportunity to network, attend expert-led sessions, and gain insights into the latest technology and best practices for optimizing their treasury operations and capitalizing on change. We’re excited to see our treasury and finance colleagues at the conference, and to help them learn to unleash the full potential of their organizations.”

GTreasury invites interested treasury professionals to register today and be part of the leading treasury community driving the future of digital treasury transformation.

About GTreasury

GTreasury believes there is opportunity in complexity. We connect treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts, technology solutions and untapped possibility. By simplifying complexity, teams can unleash their organization’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury helps organizations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments, and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals, and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. Visit GTreasury.com.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com