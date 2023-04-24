Annual A Pint for Kim Blood Drive Slated for May 13; Expected to Be Largest Single Day Drive in History of the State

/EIN News/ -- National grassroots movement has raised tens of thousands of pints of blood, all in honor of a mom who lost her eight year battle with rare cancer



Organization being honored with International Blood Drive Partner of the Year Award from the Association of Donor Relations Professionals

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Pint For Kim, a national grassroots movement created in 2020 in honor of a mom who lost her eight-year battle with a rare cancer, is hosting their largest annual blood drive on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Naperville North High School. The drive was set up three years ago following the passing of Kimberley Benedyk Sandford, who suffered from chemo-induced anemia and required more than forty blood transfusions in her final months of life. Those donations gave her precious time to spend with her family, and to say goodbye to her husband and two young sons.

Rather than being angry, Kim asked how she could turn her story into a catalyst for positive change. She, with the help of her family and friends, created the movement A Pint for Kim. The first drive was held in March 2020, just five days after Kim died as she requested a blood drive in lieu of a wake. The event broke state records, securing more than 500 pints of blood in a single day.

The movement now has national impact, with drives held across the country throughout the year. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of blood donations, and to educating people that the largest use of donated blood (over 30 percent) goes to cancer patients to help them be strong enough to fight their battles.

Kim’s family says this year’s event carries even more meaning as the home of the event has been moved to her two boys’ high school.

“Having the drive at Naperville North High School is so special, knowing the boys are surrounded with this level of support, and we are so grateful for the staff and district for allowing us host it here,” said Kristyn Benedyk, Kim’s sister, and co-founder of A Pint for Kim. “We are so excited for this year’s event and to once again try to break our own state record and save even more lives.”

The non-profit is unique as it is not considered a charity and does not work to raise a single dollar, only donated pints of blood. This, coupled with the unwavering dedication of Kim’s family helping others, led to A Pint for Kim being recognized nationally with the Blood Drive Partner of the Year Award from the Association of Donor Relations Professionals.

“I was in shock when I first received the news we were being honored,” said Benedyk. “I looked up last year’s winner and saw that it was an incredible organization in Uganda doing amazing things. Kim would be so honored, and humbled, that her final wish to help others has grown into a national movement that is recognized and celebrated.”

This year’s blood drive will once again be a celebration of life. In addition to collecting pints of blood, the day will feature free family fun for anyone that comes by including live bands, a car show with over $30 million in cars, food trucks, games, and a free raffle with over $30,000 in prizes. To learn more visit www.apintforkim.com. The organization is also seeking sponsors and raffle items and those interested can email apintforkim2023@gmail.com.

While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are encouraged and can be made at www.apintforkim.com. You can also visit the website to learn more about the movement and Kim’s story.

About A Pint for Kim

A Pint for Kim is a nonprofit organization that was created following the passing of Kimberley Benedyk Sandford of Naperville, Illinois who, after an incredible eight year journey with a rare cancer, left us in March 2020. The organization organizes and hosts blood drives year-round in her memory and has secured tens of thousands of pints of blood to date; each pint saving up to three lives. The organization is not a charity, as they do not raise a single dollar, only awareness for the importance of donating blood. For more information, visit us at www.apintforkim.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a76e352-d9fd-4458-83dd-020e91b29c78