Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, April 24, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Monday, April 24 includes the following: 

Monday, April 24 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette will participate in the Governor’s Cabinet Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, April 24 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the University of South Carolina Sumter’s Awards Ceremony, 109 Miller Road, Room 116, Sumter, S.C.

