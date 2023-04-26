A Complete Guide to Choosing Wedding Rings That Suit Both Partners: Moissanite Engagement Rings
Beverly Diamonds introduces a new layaway plan for moissanite engagement rings, making them more affordable and accessible to customers.
We understand that purchasing an engagement ring can be a significant expense, and we want to make it as accessible as possible.”UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Diamonds, a leading online retailer of fine jewelry, has announced the introduction of a layaway plan for their selection of moissanite engagement rings. This new payment option will allow customers to purchase their dream engagement ring over a longer period of time, making it more affordable and accessible.
Moissanite, a lab-created gemstone, has been gaining popularity in recent years as a more affordable alternative to diamonds. Known for its durability and brilliance, moissanite engagement rings have become a popular choice among couples looking for a more ethical and sustainable option.
The new layaway plan offered by Beverly Diamonds will give customers the option to make a small down payment and then make regular payments over the course of several months. This allows customers to spread out the cost of their purchase, making it easier to afford and budget for.
"We are thrilled to offer this new layaway plan to our customers," said a representative from Beverly Diamonds. "We understand that purchasing an engagement ring can be a significant expense, and we want to make it as accessible as possible. Our hope is that by offering a layaway plan, more people will be able to afford the ring of their dreams."
In addition to the new layaway plan, Beverly Diamonds also offers a wide selection of moissanite engagement rings in a variety of styles and price points. Customers can choose from classic solitaire designs, vintage-inspired settings, and more modern styles with unique details.
Beverly Diamonds has been a leader in the online jewelry industry for over a decade, offering high-quality and affordable fine jewelry to customers around the world. Their commitment to exceptional customer service and satisfaction has earned them a reputation as a trusted and reliable source for engagement rings and other fine jewelry.
The introduction of the layaway plan for moissanite engagement rings is just one example of Beverly Diamonds' commitment to meeting the needs of their customers. By offering a more affordable and flexible payment option, they are making it easier for couples to celebrate their love with a beautiful and meaningful engagement ring.
