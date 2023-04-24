2023-2030 | Exploring the Growing Metal Foam Market : Versatile and Sustainable Material for Multiple Applications

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for metal foams in anti-intrusion bars and heat exchangers are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report on the Global "Metal Foam Market " is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global Metal Foam Market is dominated by key Players, such as [𝐄𝐑𝐆 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐭, 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐭, 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦, 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨 𝐊𝐆, 𝐏𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐟𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐋𝐢𝐚𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬] these players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Stake holders and other participants in the global Metal Foam Market will be able to gain the upper hand by using the report as a powerful resource for their business needs.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the metal foam market. On one hand, the pandemic has led to a decrease in demand for metal foams in some industries such as aerospace and automotive, as these sectors experienced a significant slowdown during the pandemic. On the other hand, the pandemic has also led to an increase in demand for metal foams in industries such as healthcare and packaging, where the need for stabilizable and hygienic materials increased.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

The global metal foam market size reached USD 93.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for metal foams in heat exchangers and anti-intrusion bars due to superior quality compared to polymer foams is driving market revenue growth.

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Metal Foam Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Metal Foam Market .

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

Increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials: Metal foams offer excellent mechanical properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio and energy absorption capacity, making them ideal for use in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and construction.

Growing demand for energy-efficient materials: Metal foams are effective in thermal management, which makes them popular in industries such as electronics and energy management.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Aluminum

Copper

Titanium

Zinc

Nickel

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Open Cell

Closed Cell

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Heat Exchangers

Anti-intrusion Bars

Energy Absorbers

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Automotive

Aerospace

Bio-medical

Industrial

Others

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The global metal foam market size reached USD 93.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for metal foams in heat exchangers and anti-intrusion bars due to superior quality compared to polymer foams is driving market revenue growth. Metal foams are increasingly being used in vehicles, and rising demand for cars and Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 ERG Aerospace, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., Mott, Ultramet, Alantum, Havel Metal Foam GmbH, Mayser GmbH & Co KG, Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH, Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., and American Elements.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Lightweight and high-strength materials

Energy-efficient materials

Noise reduction materials

Eco-friendly materials

